The Arizona Cardinals and DeeJay Dallas made their partnership public on Tuesday, and their contract details have been released. According to Aaron Wilson, Dallas is signing a three-year contract worth $8.25M with $2.395M in guarantees. You can see the numbers below.

#Cardinals Deejay Dallas: thre years, $8.25M, $2.395M gtd, $1M signing bonus, salaries $1.395M (gtd), $2.395M, $2.395M, annual $15K per game active roster bonus, up to $750K rushing ayrds incentive annual — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2024

As you can see above, $1M of the guaranteed money comes in the form of a signing bonus, which counts against the cap over the final two years of his contract. According to Over the Cap, his salary is only guaranteed for the first season, and his cap number jumps by $1M from year one to year two; essentially, the Cardinals could part with the veteran running back after the 2024 season without a major dead money hit. This is similar to (albeit a bit better than) the two-year deal Travis Homer signed with the Chicago Bears last season; Homer is currently viewed as a potential cap casualty in the Windy City; similarly, Dallas will have his work cut out for him if he wants to find a permanent home on the Cardinals roster.

According to Seth Cox over at Revenge of the Birds, this move is likely focused around improving special teams. Particularly, this will be a shift from wide receiver Greg Dortch handling return duties. Last season, DeeJay Dallas averaged 10.2 yards on punt returns and 25.9 yards as a kick returner; Dortch averaged 9.5 and 21.2 yards, respectively. Neither was able to house a return, but the expectation is likely that Dallas will be a viable option to improve their return game.