Free agency has so far been a war of attrition against the Seattle Seahawks roster. Wednesday, reports from the NFL transaction wire indicate that the team elected not to tender offensive lineman Jake Curhan, meaning that he will revert to unrestricted free agent status.

Per the NFL's transaction wire, the Seahawks tendered two of their four restricted FAs: CB Mike Jackson (original round) and LB Jon Rhattigan (right of first refusal). They didn't tender OL Jake Curhan. OLB Darrell Taylor, also an RFA, isn't listed. Will try to clarify his status — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 13, 2024

This news comes on the heels of a simultaneous report that the team is tendering Mike Jackson and Jon Rhattigan, while also re-signing Darrell Taylor; apparently, Curhan was not a critical piece of the team’s 2024 plans.

Jake Curhan has been able to stick around with the Seahawks since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The Former member of the California Golden Bears largely spent his time at right tackle, although he took a good handful of snaps at guard, as well. While he was never dominant, he did manage to play in 29 games over three seasons, providing 9 starts along the way.

For those curious, even though restricted free agents who are non-tendered become unrestricted free agents, once they are non-tendered, they are considered street free agents and are not factored into any comp pick calculations.