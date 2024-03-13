How much the Chargers are paying Will Dissly

Free agency has yet to officially start, but players who are signing to stay with the same team and those who were cut for cap or other reasons are already able to officially sign with their team. For the Seattle Seahawks, that means they have officially announced the contracts to retain Leonard Williams and Noah Fant, while one of the players they released as a cap casualty ahead of free agency is now officially a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for how much the Chargers are paying tight end Will Dissly, it was reported at the time of his signing that his contract called for him to receive $14M over three years, with $10M of that guaranteed. Thanks to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the specifics of the contract are now known.

Signing bonus: $4.5M

2024 Cap Hit: $2.625M ($1.125M base salary plus $1.5M signing bonus proration)

2025 Cap Hit: $5.875M ($4.375M base salary plus $1.5M signing bonus proration)

2026 Cap Hit: $5.5M ($3M base salary plus $1M roster bonus due 5th day of the league year and $1.5M signing bonus proration)

With the way the guarantees are structured, it is effectively a two-year, $10M contract for Dissly, with Los Angeles having the ability to move on after the 2025 season while recognizing just $1.5M of dead cap in 2026.