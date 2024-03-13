Seahawks 2024 free agents: Seattle extends Darrell Taylor per report

As John Schneider continues to build the Seattle Seahawks roster in the form desired by new head coach Mike Macdonald, the team had until 4pm New York time to make decisions on their restricted free agents. According to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the Seahawks tendered cornerback Michael Jackson and linebacker Jon Rhattigan, while opting for different routes with their other two RFAs.

Specifically, according to multiple reports, the Seahawks reached agreement on a contract extension with edge rusher Darrell Taylor.

My understanding is Seahawks reached an agreement to extend Darrell Taylor before the RFA deadline today. Explains why he was not on any of the official lists. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 13, 2024

Taylor was a second round pick of the Seahawks in 2020, however, he missed the entirety of his rookie season while recovering from surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg. As a result of spending that entire season on the NFI list while recovering, he did not earn an accrued season, and thus was a restricted free agent, rather than an unrestricted free agent, at the conclusion of his rookie contract. In a league where edge rushers command premium salaries, as evidenced by the 5-year, $150M contract the New York Giants gave Brian Burns, keeping an explosive, but raw, pass rusher like Taylor who has 21.5 sacks in three seasons, makes a lot of sense.

