Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seattle adds a safety

The Seattle Seahawks have had an offseason of change, moving on from head coach Pete Carroll, while also opting to release Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams for cap reasons ahead of free agency. Those moves left the Hawks light at the safety position, so on Monday the team hosted free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins, himself a cap casualty of the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the start of the new league year, on a free agent visit.

And, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks and Jenkins have reached agreement on terms that will see Jenkins sign with Seattle.

Veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins agreed to terms with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

No specifics on the terms agreed to between Jenkins and the Seahawks, but those are likely to be reported in the coming days once the ink dries and the contract officially processed by the league office in New York. As for now, though, it’s another position at which the Hawks now have an experienced vet on the roster, as they continue to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft in April.