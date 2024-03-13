 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seattle adds a safety

After visiting the Seahawks earlier in the week, Rayshawn Jenkins will sign with Seattle according to a report.

By John Gilbert
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have had an offseason of change, moving on from head coach Pete Carroll, while also opting to release Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams for cap reasons ahead of free agency. Those moves left the Hawks light at the safety position, so on Monday the team hosted free agent safety Rayshawn Jenkins, himself a cap casualty of the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the start of the new league year, on a free agent visit.

And, according to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks and Jenkins have reached agreement on terms that will see Jenkins sign with Seattle.

No specifics on the terms agreed to between Jenkins and the Seahawks, but those are likely to be reported in the coming days once the ink dries and the contract officially processed by the league office in New York. As for now, though, it’s another position at which the Hawks now have an experienced vet on the roster, as they continue to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

In This Stream

2024 Seahawks offseason roster tracker: Latest free agent signings, trades, cap casualties

View all 51 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...