Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seahawks bringing George Fant back per report

The Seattle Seahawks had plenty of opportunities to see what George Fant could do at tackle during his early years in the league, but the team opted to start the likes of Germain Ifedi and Brandon Shell at left tackle during his time with the team. That led to Fant’s departure for the New York Jets ahead of the 2020 season, where he played both right tackle and left tackle.

When his contract with the Jets was up following the 2022 season, Fant then signed with the Houston Texans, where he appeared in 16 games with 13 starts during the 2023 season, and now is set to return to Seattle according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Blast from the past: The #Seahawks also agreed to terms with veteran OT George Fant, who got his NFL start with Seattle in 2016. https://t.co/nItDXdV1vk — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2024

Fant will provide veteran depth at both tackle positions, and will provide a high level insurance policy at right tackle should chronic knee issues continue to bother right tackle Abe Lucas. It will certainly be interesting to see how the tackle position plays out for the Seahawks between Charles Cross, Fant, Lucas and Stone Forsythe.

No details on the terms of the contract, however, since Fant played for the Texans on a one-year contract, if the salary amounts are sufficiently large, signing Fant would cancel out a comp pick. More will be known once the details of the Fant signing are available.