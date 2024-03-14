Are we done yet? Probably not. Our Seattle Seahawks still have a lot of holes on the roster to fill. But, it’s a start. We’ve got depth, we’ve got talent, we’ve got work to do. How are yall feeling about yesterday’s signings? Are we warming up to Schneider’s off-season strategy? What are the necessary moves the ‘Hawks need to make sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

Seahawks get busy on third day of free agency - Seaside Joe

Seahawks sign a handful of players at OL, S, and retain some of their own, 3/13/2024

Seahawks tender restricted free agents CB Mike Jackson and LB Jon Rhattigan - Seahawks Wire

They have used a fifth-round tender on cornerback Mike Jackson and a right of first refusal tender for linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

Seahawks Notebook: Did Hawks overpay for Leonard Williams? - Seattle Sports

Did the Seattle Seahawks pay Leonard Williams too much in free agency? Stacy Rost dives into that and more about the offseason.

Seahawks signing safety Rayshawn Jenkins, OT George Fant - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks made two veteran pickups Wednesday afternoon in safety Rayshawn Jenkins and offensive tackle George Fant.

Seahawks 2024 Free Agency Tracker - Seahawks.com

Keeping track of all the Seahawks’ moves in free agency.

Seahawks bring back George Fant, providing much needed insurance up front - The Athletic

Much of the Seahawks' offensive struggles last season were caused by offensive line injuries. Fant should help if that happens again.

An interview with LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo – Seahawks Draft Blog

It was a pleasure to speak with LSU’s super athletic and high character defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo. Check out the interview below, I promise you’ll take an instant liking to this player. If you missed my previous interviews with Malik Mustapha and Jaylen Harrell, you’ll find them on my YouTube channel.

Seattle Seahawks Extend LB Darrell Taylor, Fortify Pass Rush Group - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite struggling against the run once again last season, a new coaching staff led by Mike Macdonald appears to be optimistic about bringing Darrell Taylor's game to the next level.

NFC West News

49ers news; What holes do the Niners still need to fill? - Niners Nation

Where should the 49ers look next, be it in free agency or the draft?

Will the 49ers Regret Releasing Arik Armstead? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers aren't really saving a ton of cap space here and Arik Armstead is still a fairly high-level player. You have to wonder if releasing him was really worth it.

Arizona Cardinals Make Free Agency Splash - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are signing Cincinnati Bengals OT Jonah Williams.

Arizona Cardinals announce re-signing of seven players - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals bring back a number of their own free agents.

Running backs are doing better than receivers in free agency - Turf Show Times

Seeing what receivers are getting on the market, the Rams gave Demarcus Robinson a fair number

OFFICIAL: Los Angeles Rams Sign Kevin Dotson to Three-Year Deal - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams managed to keep right guard Kevin Dotson from hitting the open market, agreeing to a contract extension before free agency begins.

Around The NFL

Cowboys pull off big move to snag their first free agent - Larry Brown Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are on the board in free agency -- and they pulled off a big move to make the signing as they landed Eric Kendricks.

Free agency Four Verts: Kirk Cousins is Falcons' floor-raiser, while Rams will knock you the hell off the ball - Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald has effusive praise for Cousins' potential impact on the Falcons and the Rams' legal tampering work. Miami and Carolina's current situations, not so much.

Bills propose allowing a practice squad QB to serve as the emergency third QB - NBC Sports

Teams have proposed five bylaw changes.

Michael Thomas release: Highs and lows of WR's Saints career - ESPN

Michael Thomas was once the franchise's future, but things between the wide receiver and New Orleans took a turn over his eight-season tenure.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy! - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to break down a wild week of NFL free agent moves.

2024 NFL free agency Debrief: Biggest questions going forward after flurry of cuts, signings, trades - NFL.com

Will ponying up for a free agent slate headlined by Calvin Ridley pay off for the Titans? What will the Chargers' next moves be? How about the Falcons? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights some of the biggest questions sparked by NFL free agency thus far in 2024.

NFL free-agency takeaways: Calvin Ridley throws a curve, Chargers make big decisions - The Athletic

Thoughts on who's made the most positive changes this week and how well the Jets could handle an Aaron Rodgers VP run.

2024 NFL free agency Day 3 winners and losers: Will Levis lands Calvin Ridley; Aaron Rodgers gets protection - CBSSports.com

The winners and losers from Day 3 of free agency

2024 NFL Free Agency Live Grades: Signings, trades and latest transactions | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF grades and tracks every free-agent deal as 2024 NFL free agency kicks off.