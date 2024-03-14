The Seattle Seahawks brought back veteran swing tackle George Fant on Wednesday. Fant spent the 2023 season on the AFC South champion Houston Texans on a one-year deal, making 13 starts.

Fant’s return gives the Seahawks versatility at both tackle spots, as well as the ability to use Fant as a sixth offensive lineman in certain formations. What’s interesting is the contract he was given. Aaron Wilson reports that Fant’s deal is two years and worth up to $14 million.

#Seahawks deal for George Fant, per a league source: two years with a maximum value of nearly $14 million with a $3.7 million signing bonus. Fant had a strong season for #Texans who wanted him back, and had interest from multiple #NFL teams — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

For now, Fant is the most expensive outside signing the Seahawks have made this free agency. An average of $7 million a year is essentially starter-level money, although we’ll see how much is baked into the “maximum value of nearly $14 million.” Fant’s last contract with Houston was $3 million for one year, so I imagine this is incentives driven.

The storyline here is how the Seahawks view Abe Lucas’ health. He missed a major chunk of 2023 with an unspecified knee issue, and underwent surgery earlier in the offseason. John Schneider said that the surgery would “hopefully” fix what’s been ailing Seattle’s starting right tackle, so if this is Lucas insurance then it seems they’re more comfortable with Fant as an established veteran than drafting a rookie or having Stone Forsythe play out of position again.