The Seattle Seahawks have been losing players left and right, and one of the biggest names on that list belongs to Jordyn Brooks. The former first-round pick was a big question mark heading into the offseason, as many wondered how Mike Macdonald would approach the position; despite the fact that Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith teamed up to put together a pair of impressive performances in 2024, the organization has thus far neglected to address the position, and the exodus of Brooks adds an extra level of anxiety.

Considering this, the thought on many of our minds was something to the effect of ‘what did it take for the Miami Dolphins to pry the services of Jordyn Brooks from the team that drafted him?’ According to Aaron Wilson, we now have those details.

#Dolphins Jordyn Brooks three years $26.25M, $16M gtd $8.375 million signing bonus, per a league source. Deal has salaries of $1.125M (gtd), $7.815M (gtd for inj at signing, skill cap if on roster 5th day 2025 lg yr), $7.815M; $1.25M playtime, club ranking, Pro Bowl incentive… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

According to OverTheCap, this leaves Brooks just outside of the top 10 linebackers in APY, although the contract only guarantees his salary through the 2025 season; the Dolphins are leaving themselves with a fair amount of flexibility to get out by the time Brooks reaches age 30. This is an interesting but not entirely shocking turn of events; Brooks matured into a key starter on an admittedly awful defense. He will be joining a team that ranked fourth among all defenses across the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.