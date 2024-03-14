Thursday makes the first full day of the new NFL league year, and while teams are still adding free agents at positions of need to fill out their rosters, fans are also slowly learning the details of the deals reached earlier in the week. For the Seattle Seahawks one of the big questions had been how much they had agreed to pay outside linebacker Darrell Taylor on the contract extension they reached that kept him from receiving an RFA tender like teammates Jon Rhattigan and Michael Jackson on Wednesday.

Fans now know that answer, thanks to a report from NFL insider Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The deal the Seahawks gave OLB Darrell Taylor ahead of the RFA deadline is for one year and $3.136M, a source tells me. Taylor got a $20K signing bonus and a $3.116M non-guaranteed base salary. There's another $350K available in incentives tied to sacks. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2024

The deal is slightly richer than what Taylor would have received on a right of first refusal plus original round pick tender, as the $20k signing bonus is on top of the $3.116M base salary that represents how much Taylor would have made on such a tender. The bigger detail, it appears, is the additional $350k in incentives available to Taylor based on his ability to take down the quarterback, while the quarterback actually has the ball, of course.

Taylor was originally drafted in 2020, but spent the entirety of his rookie season on the NFI list, which meant he did not earn an accrued season and was set to be a restricted free agent rather than an unrestricted free agent this offseason.