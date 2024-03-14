How much the Seahawks are paying Leonard Williams

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a big name playmaker from the New York Giants at the trade deadline in the form of Leonard Williams, and when it came time for the Seahawks to pay what it would take to keep him, they did so. And, now that the ink has dried and the league office processed his contract, the structure and cap hits of the deal are known thanks to a report from Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Leonard Williams' three-year, $64.5M deal with Seattle, per source:



-$24.9M signing bonus



-$1.25M 2024 base salary (fully GTD)



-$20M base in 2025 ($17.7M GTD for injury now/fully GTD five days after Super Bowl)



-$15.8M base in 2026



-$850K per-game roster bonuses each year — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2024

Obviously, nobody cares about all of that mumbo jumbo, and fans just want the cap hits, so here is how the cap hits break down from the contract by year.

2024: $10.4M ($1.25M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850k per game roster bonuses)

2025: $29.15M ($20M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850k per game roster bonuses)

2026: $24.95M ($15.8M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850 per game roster bonuses)

So, for all those fans out there who were looking at the Seahawks 2025 cap space of $63M dreaming of a big spending spree in free agency, yes, almost half of that cap space just disappeared.