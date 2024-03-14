 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much the Seahawks are paying Leonard Williams

Seattle was able to retain one of its key free agents, but they certainly paid for the right to keep Williams in house.

By John Gilbert
Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks acquired a big name playmaker from the New York Giants at the trade deadline in the form of Leonard Williams, and when it came time for the Seahawks to pay what it would take to keep him, they did so. And, now that the ink has dried and the league office processed his contract, the structure and cap hits of the deal are known thanks to a report from Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Obviously, nobody cares about all of that mumbo jumbo, and fans just want the cap hits, so here is how the cap hits break down from the contract by year.

  • 2024: $10.4M ($1.25M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850k per game roster bonuses)
  • 2025: $29.15M ($20M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850k per game roster bonuses)
  • 2026: $24.95M ($15.8M base salary, $8.3M signing bonus proration and $850 per game roster bonuses)

So, for all those fans out there who were looking at the Seahawks 2025 cap space of $63M dreaming of a big spending spree in free agency, yes, almost half of that cap space just disappeared.

