TRADE: Seahawks acquire Sam Howell from Commanders

The new league year has begun, and Thursday is the first day that NFL teams are able to make trades since the trade deadline passed back in October. Just ahead of that deadline the Seattle Seahawks sent second and fifth round picks to the New York Giants for Leonard Williams, before reaching agreement with Williams on a three-year contract extension earlier this week.

Now, on the first day that teams are allowed to make trades since the Seahawks acquired Williams, John Schneider and Mike Macdonald have made a trade to bring in a potential quarterback of the future.

Another QB trade: Commanders are sending last year’s starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap, per sources.



Trade:

Seahawks receive Howell, a fourth-round pick (No. 102), a sixth (No. 179).



Commanders receive a third (No. 78) and a fifth (No. 152). pic.twitter.com/jCEivnjg9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

The Seahawks faced Sam Howell when he quarterbacked the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field in November, leading Washington on a game tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that set up a game winning field goal drive by Geno Smith.

As noted, the Seahawks are essentially moving back from the third to the fourth and from the fifth to the sixth round in exchange for acquiring Howell.