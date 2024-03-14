Having let Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, and Devin Bush all go in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks strongly indicated that they’re starting anew at linebacker. All that was missing was, well, actually adding players.

The process has begun with the signing of Tyrel Dodson, formerly of the Buffalo Bills.

BREAKING: Free agent LB Tyrel Dodson is signing with the #Seahawks, source tells @BleacherReport.



Dodson, 25, comes off a career-best season with the #Bills, recording 8 TFLs, 2 PBUs and 2.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/uXan1EIbF3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

Dodson was undrafted out of Texas A&M, but spent six games of his rookie season under suspension after he was arrested on domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges, ultimately pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Buffalo waived him from the active roster and re-signed him to the practice squad, where he remained even after his suspension.

On a team that’s had Matt Milano for several seasons and Tremaine Edmunds up until 2022, Dodson had limited playing time on defense and rarely started. When Edmunds left in free agency and Milano suffered a season-ending injury, that created an opportunity for Dodson to increase his playing time.

In 2023, Dodson had 549 regular season defensive snaps (in 10 starts), up from the combined 470 he played in his previous four seasons, and led all Bills inside linebackers in playing time. Dodson recorded 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, a pair of passes defensed, and 74 total tackles in his final season in Buffalo.

Here’s what Buffalo Rumblings had to say about Dodson’s season heading into free agency:

If you would have told me that Tyrel Dodson was needed to start for most of the season for the Bills, I’d have assumed that the team was in rough shape. If you’d have told me that Dodson would not only start, but that he would grade out as one of the NFL’s best linebackers — I’d probably have asked about whatever drugs you were taking. However, that’s exactly what happened, as Dodson thrived in his role as a full-time starter. He was excellent against the run, he showed improvement in pass coverage, and he was consistently one of the bright spots on Buffalo’s defense. He’s likely earned the right to go start elsewhere next season, and while I hope that he sees that opportunity come to fruition for his sake, there’s definitely part of me that hopes he’d prefer to stay with the Bills as a top-tier reserve, a third linebacker to match heavier personnel, and a special teams stalwart. Either way, Dodson was outstanding in 2023, and he was a huge part of the reason why Buffalo’s banged-up defense didn’t completely collapse in the wake of numerous injuries.

Depending on what else the Seahawks do in free agency and in the NFL Draft, I’d say that Seattle has signed Dodson with the intention of making him one of their starters.