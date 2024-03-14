After one season in the Pacific Northwest, Devin Bush is returning to the AFC North and a bit closer to where he played college football.

The former Michigan star is heading to Ohio, where he’s agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Browns are signing former Steelers and Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/K7RDybqy7p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

Cleveland lost Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr in free agency, so Bush fills a need at reserve linebacker.

Bush began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who chose him at No. 10 overall in the 2019 draft. After making the PFWA All-Rookie Team, an ACL tear in 2020 significantly set him back, and Pittsburgh opted not to re-sign him at the end of the 2022 season.

The Seahawks signed Bush to be a backup and play special teams, which is what he primarily did. His one opportunity to start came in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The less said about his performance in that game, the game itself, and the existence of the Pittsburgh Steelers in general, the better.

Bush’s departure means that the top three off-ball linebackers on Seattle’s depth chart from 2023 are all gone: Bush, Bobby Wagner (Washington Commanders), and Jordyn Brooks (Miami Dolphins). The Seahawks have already begun retooling the position by adding former Buffalo Bills reserve Tyrel Dodson.