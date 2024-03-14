The Seattle Seahawks acquired former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in a trade on Thursday, giving Seattle a young QB with starting experience who will (presumably) serve as Geno Smith’s backup. In exchange for two more years of Howell on his very inexpensive rookie contract, Seattle parted ways with a third-round (No. 78) and fifth-round pick (No. 152), and received a fourth- and sixth-rounder.

What does that all mean for next month’s NFL Draft? As things stand, the Seahawks still have seven picks but now they don’t have a fifth-rounder. They have multiple fourth- and sixth-rounders but no longer have a pair of third-rounders. The Leonard Williams trade already cost them their second-round pick. In other words, there is currently minimal Seahawks involvement in the first two days of the NFL Draft. That can change at any moment, but this is the situation right now:

Day 1 (Apr 25)

Round 1, Pick 16

Day 2 (Apr 26)

Round 2: N/A

Round 3, Pick 81 (from Denver via New Orleans)

Day 3 (Apr 27)

Round 4, Pick 102 (from Washington)

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 5: N/A

Round 6, Pick 179 (from Washington)

Round 6, Pick 192

Round 7, Pick 235

Will there be more trades and draft pick movement to come? Stay tuned.