Early details on Rayshawn Jenkins’ Seahawks contract

Jenkins’ contract should look familiar based on what happened last year.

By Mookie Alexander
The Seattle Seahawks are going to have a much less expensive safety pairing in 2024. Having moved on from Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, it’s expected that Julian Love and the newly signed Rayshawn Jenkins will be the starters come September.

While we don’t yet have the deeper information on Jenkins’ contract, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that it’s a two-year deal worth $12 million.

Does this sound familiar to you? That’s because this is/was Love’s contract.

So it’s another two-year, $12 million deal to a safety, except Jenkins was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars and thus will not count against Seattle in the compensatory pick formula. Unlike Love, Jenkins will also make more in his first season than his second season.

Love’s base salary is $5 million but he doesn’t have any salary guarantees for 2024. If they randomly decide to cut him then they would save his base salary plus his per-game roster bonus of $680,000. Otherwise, the combined cap hits of Love and Jenkins will be less than what either Diggs or Adams’ cap hits would’ve been for this season.

