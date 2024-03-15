Last week, the Seattle Seahawks reached an agreement with Tyler Lockett on a restructured contract, which effectively confirmed that he would be remaining with the team in 2024. Brady Henderson released the details of the restructure today, which can be seen below.

Details on WR Tyler Lockett's restructured deal with Seattle, via a source:



-$8M signing bonus

-$4.66M base salary in 2024 (fully GTD)

-$10M base in '25

-$5.3M roster bonus due on fifth day of '25 league year

-$1.7M in per-game roster bonuses in '25

-Up to $4M in '24 incentives — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 14, 2024

In a follow up tweet, Henderson explained how this may impact the Seahawks’ cap space as such:

So it’s as base value of $29.66M over two years with $12.66M guaranteed, with another $4M available in incentives. The cap savings for 2024 will depend on the nature of the incentives and how much of them, if any, are considered “likely to be earned.” If none of the $4M in 2024 incentives is LTBE, then the Seahawks are saving $8.34M in cap space this season via the restructure.

We have seen a number of noteworthy players leaving Seattle this offseason, and I am glad that Tyler Lockett appears to be safe. His cap number jumps to nearly $31K next season, according to Over the Cap, so the team will likely revisit this decision in 2025.