Our Seattle Seahawks made some significant moves and firmly planted two feet into free agency; LBs, QBs; offense and defense were both addressed. What do the recent moves by the ‘Hawks tell us about their potential draft strategy? What could the depth chart look like? What’s next? Stay tuned in via Field Gulls for all the ruckus and rowdy outcomes.

#np ZaZa and Some Runtz (Smoke Break) by Terry Presume

Seahawks News

Why Sam Howell could be the most valuable quarterback acquisition of 2024 - Seaside Joe

If he's not the best QB moved in 2024, he could be the best bargain: 3/14/2024

Why fans' impatience with Seahawks and free agency is understandable - The Seattle Times

In the opening flurry of NFL free agency, the space below has been reserved to list the Seahawks' premier outside additions. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, I guess? Which isn't to say the Seahawks, led by president of football operations John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald, have stood still in the opening week of free agency. The team successfully addressed its top priority, re-signing premier defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year deal worth up to $64.5 million.

John Schneider: Geno Smith is "the guy," Sam Howell will back him up - NBC Sports

The Seahawks traded for quarterback Sam Howell on Thursday.

Tyrel Dodson is Seattle Seahawks' answer at LB in free agency - Seattle Sports

Tyrel Dodson, the top-rated LB by Pro Football Focus in 2023, is joining the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Thursday night.

Seattle Seahawks GM details why they traded for Sam Howell - Seattle Sports

Fresh off news of the Seattle Seahawks trading for quarterback Sam Howell, general manager John Schneider broke it down on Seattle Sports.

Seahawks acquire QB Sam Howell in trade with Commanders - ESPN

The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap.

Seahawks GM/President Of Football Operations John Schneider Talks Sam Howell Trade & Free Agent Additions On Seattle Sports 710AM

Seahawks general manager and president football of operations John Schneider addressed some of the moves his team has made this week during his appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM.

Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to Seahawks: How does he fit with Geno Smith? - The Athletic

The Commanders are sending Howell, a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for a third and a fifth.

Everything I think about the Seahawks in free agency so far – Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m not a huge fan of the Sam Howell trade

Sam Howell's Seattle Seahawks Profile in Review: How'd We Grade QB In 2022 NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Sam Howell's Seattle Seahawks Profile in Review: How'd We Grade QB In 2022 NFL Draft? (Back Then As A Possible Successor to Russell Wilson)

NFC West News

The 49ers’ big defensive line reboot: What they have and what might be next - The Athletic

Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins are expected to be new starters on the 49ers' D-line, while longtime mainstay Arik Armstead departs.

49ers news: What Maliek Collins brings to the defense in 4 plays - Niners Nation

Jason helps us out with what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers newest member, Maliek Collins.

Maliek Collins Explains His Fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins explains how he fits the San Francisco 49ers' Wide 9 defense.

Arizona Cardinals Adding New WR - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are adding WR Chris Moore according to one NFL insider.

Arizona Cardinals trade Rondale Moore in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have made a move for backup quarterbacks

Free agency grades: Have Rams improved enough with current signings? - Turf Show Times

Have the Rams improved in the first wave of free agency?

'The Wizard!' New Los Angeles Rams OL Jonah Jackson Happy to Reunite With Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

One familiar face influenced offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to move from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

Around The NFL

Bears pull off major trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR - Larry Brown Sports

The Chicago Bears pulled off a major move on Thursday. The Bears acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers

Eagles have a backup quarterback problem. Justin Fields might be the resolution - Yahoo Sports

It’s certainly not the obvious choice that the starting jobs of the Falcons and Steelers represented only a week ago. But the obvious path is gone for Fields and the Bears. Now is when things get creative.

Stephen Jones: We don’t define "all-in" by what you spend in free agency - NBC Sports

Cowboys fans got their hopes up when owner Jerry Jones used the words "all in" when discussing the team's offseason plans.

Why Lions extended Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes - ESPN

Fresh off a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Lions made sure Campbell and Holmes will be together in Detroit for the foreseeable future. Here's why.

Kirk Cousins says Falcons' appeal was long-term vision for him - ESPN

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, speaking at his introductory news conference, explained the thinking that led him to choose Atlanta over a return to Minnesota.

Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million - NFL.com

is signing a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.

Move the Sticks: Free agent moves + NFL draft with Trevor Sikkema - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2024 NFL free agency: 10 biggest takeaways from wild start, including wacky RB market, Falcons set to soar - CBSSports.com

These are the biggest things we learned after the first three days of free agency

Biggest Spenders of 2024 NFL Free Agency: New York Giants lead the way | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in free agency spending so far, thanks to the blockbuster deals they've handed out to star defensive linemen.