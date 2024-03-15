Our Seattle Seahawks made some significant moves and firmly planted two feet into free agency; LBs, QBs; offense and defense were both addressed. What do the recent moves by the ‘Hawks tell us about their potential draft strategy? What could the depth chart look like? What’s next? Stay tuned in via Field Gulls for all the ruckus and rowdy outcomes.
Seahawks News
Why Sam Howell could be the most valuable quarterback acquisition of 2024 - Seaside Joe
If he's not the best QB moved in 2024, he could be the best bargain: 3/14/2024
Why fans' impatience with Seahawks and free agency is understandable - The Seattle Times
In the opening flurry of NFL free agency, the space below has been reserved to list the Seahawks' premier outside additions. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, I guess? Which isn't to say the Seahawks, led by president of football operations John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald, have stood still in the opening week of free agency. The team successfully addressed its top priority, re-signing premier defensive lineman Leonard Williams to a three-year deal worth up to $64.5 million.
John Schneider: Geno Smith is "the guy," Sam Howell will back him up - NBC Sports
The Seahawks traded for quarterback Sam Howell on Thursday.
Tyrel Dodson is Seattle Seahawks' answer at LB in free agency - Seattle Sports
Tyrel Dodson, the top-rated LB by Pro Football Focus in 2023, is joining the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Thursday night.
Seattle Seahawks GM details why they traded for Sam Howell - Seattle Sports
Fresh off news of the Seattle Seahawks trading for quarterback Sam Howell, general manager John Schneider broke it down on Seattle Sports.
Seahawks acquire QB Sam Howell in trade with Commanders - ESPN
The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a pick swap.
Seahawks GM/President Of Football Operations John Schneider Talks Sam Howell Trade & Free Agent Additions On Seattle Sports 710AM
Seahawks general manager and president football of operations John Schneider addressed some of the moves his team has made this week during his appearance on Seattle Sports 710AM.
Commanders trade QB Sam Howell to Seahawks: How does he fit with Geno Smith? - The Athletic
The Commanders are sending Howell, a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for a third and a fifth.
Everything I think about the Seahawks in free agency so far – Seahawks Draft Blog
I’m not a huge fan of the Sam Howell trade
Sam Howell's Seattle Seahawks Profile in Review: How'd We Grade QB In 2022 NFL Draft? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Sam Howell's Seattle Seahawks Profile in Review: How'd We Grade QB In 2022 NFL Draft? (Back Then As A Possible Successor to Russell Wilson)
NFC West News
The 49ers’ big defensive line reboot: What they have and what might be next - The Athletic
Leonard Floyd and Maliek Collins are expected to be new starters on the 49ers' D-line, while longtime mainstay Arik Armstead departs.
49ers news: What Maliek Collins brings to the defense in 4 plays - Niners Nation
Jason helps us out with what we can expect from the San Francisco 49ers newest member, Maliek Collins.
Maliek Collins Explains His Fit in the 49ers' Wide 9 Defense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins explains how he fits the San Francisco 49ers' Wide 9 defense.
Arizona Cardinals Adding New WR - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals are adding WR Chris Moore according to one NFL insider.
Arizona Cardinals trade Rondale Moore in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have made a move for backup quarterbacks
Free agency grades: Have Rams improved enough with current signings? - Turf Show Times
Have the Rams improved in the first wave of free agency?
'The Wizard!' New Los Angeles Rams OL Jonah Jackson Happy to Reunite With Matthew Stafford - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
One familiar face influenced offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to move from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.
Around The NFL
Bears pull off major trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR - Larry Brown Sports
The Chicago Bears pulled off a major move on Thursday. The Bears acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers
Eagles have a backup quarterback problem. Justin Fields might be the resolution - Yahoo Sports
It’s certainly not the obvious choice that the starting jobs of the Falcons and Steelers represented only a week ago. But the obvious path is gone for Fields and the Bears. Now is when things get creative.
Stephen Jones: We don’t define "all-in" by what you spend in free agency - NBC Sports
Cowboys fans got their hopes up when owner Jerry Jones used the words "all in" when discussing the team's offseason plans.
Why Lions extended Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes - ESPN
Fresh off a run to the NFC Championship Game, the Lions made sure Campbell and Holmes will be together in Detroit for the foreseeable future. Here's why.
Kirk Cousins says Falcons' appeal was long-term vision for him - ESPN
New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, speaking at his introductory news conference, explained the thinking that led him to choose Atlanta over a return to Minnesota.
Former Cardinals WR Marquise Brown signing with Chiefs on one-year contract for up to $11 million - NFL.com
is signing a one-year deal worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
Move the Sticks: Free agent moves + NFL draft with Trevor Sikkema - NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
2024 NFL free agency: 10 biggest takeaways from wild start, including wacky RB market, Falcons set to soar - CBSSports.com
These are the biggest things we learned after the first three days of free agency
Biggest Spenders of 2024 NFL Free Agency: New York Giants lead the way | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs lead the way in free agency spending so far, thanks to the blockbuster deals they've handed out to star defensive linemen.
