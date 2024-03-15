The Seattle Seahawks opted not to tender restricted free agent offensive lineman Jake Curhan, which made him an unrestricted free agent. It didn’t take long for Curhan to find work elsewhere.

Curhan’s next chapter of his NFL career will be in the Windy City, where he’ll be reunited with new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Curhan was a 2021 undrafted free agent of UC Berkeley. He was the only one undrafted free agent to make Seattle’s active roster that season, and injuries along the offensive line pressed him into making five starts at right tackle as a rookie. After scarcely playing in 2022, Curhan was once again tasked with playing in the starting lineup. By midseason he was waived from the active roster but re-signed to the practice squad, and then brought back to the active roster for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Presumably, Curhan will still be a reserve option in Chicago, with the ability to occasionally kick inside as a guard.

The Seahawks still have three unrestricted free agent offensive linemen: G Phil Haynes, T Jason Peters, and C Evan Brown. We might as well leave out Peters at this point, so it’s all down to Haynes and Brown and whether the Seahawks will move on from their entire starting interior offensive line from last season.