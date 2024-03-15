Lost in all of the Seattle Seahawks’ roster moves is news of a top 30 visit ahead of next month’s NFL Draft.

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reports that University of Texas-El Paso linebacker Tyrice Knight has visits scheduled with the Seahawks and New York Giants.

#UTEP LB Tyrice Knight has upcoming Top 30 visits with the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks, per sources.



Knight will also attend #Bucs Local Day.



Knight ran a 4.63 with an elite 1.54 10-yard split. He'll run in the 4.5's at Pro Day.

Knight transferred from community college to UTEP, earning first-team Conference USA honors in 2023 with 140 tackles, 15.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, 7 passes defensed, and 2 fumbles recovered. Here’s a look at his combine info through the Relative Athletic Score (RAS):

Tyrice Knight is a LB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 7.44 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 679 out of 2649 LB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/cm25hXRctn pic.twitter.com/GhHux0S8oQ — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

It’s expected that Knight will be a Day 3 pick. As for how Knight views himself, here’s a snippet from his interview with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

JM: Talk to me about playing man and zone coverage. Today’s linebacker has to defend the pass. Tyrice Knight: I feel like I’m a good asset in man and zone coverage, especially in zone. But I’m starting to feel like I can really show more of my abilities in man coverage. I’m a very physical guy with long arms. That makes me a great fit for man coverage. I’m very fast and I have good acceleration. I can match up with running backs coming out of the backfield. I can also cover tight ends and slot receivers. I love playing zone coverage, but man-to-man might be my bread and butter.

And here’s the scouting report on Knight from the same outlet:

Tyrice Knight was an every-down second-level defender for the Miners. Against the run, Knight is quick to ID and pursue downhill, often meeting ball-carriers at or near the line of scrimmage. He trusts his eyes on every read. Can get washed out of the play quickly, however, due to a lack of technique and play strength to take on free blockers. Sure tackler who showcases excellent form tackling. Knight has good acceleration and burst to pursue in the fringe areas but does not arrive at contact with a ton of pop. Best when working inside the tackles through the A and B-gaps. Reads are undisciplined at times—Knight will quickly attempt to blow up a play but is often found chasing. He’s quick to work downhill, but more patience laterally gap-to-gap would present fewer flash plays but more consistency in countering inside concepts. Stacking and shedding needs refinement. In coverage, Knight showcases comfortability in zone, but asking him to work isolated in man would be rich at this point in his evaluation. Can struggle against faster athletes across his face. Multiple pass break-ups in each of the last three seasons. Refinement is needed in flipping and running, as well as dominating the contact point when aligned near the line of scrimmage. Overall, Knight is an instinctive run defender who has the pursuit ability to also earn snaps as a core special teamer.

As a reminder, top 30 visits do not entail rankings for prospects. All teams are permitted up to 30 formal in-person meetings with college prospects, who are then brought into the team facility for interviews and a physical. Last season the Seahawks drafted Devon Witherspoon, Jerrick Reed II, and Anthony Bradford after top 30 visits, and claimed linebacker Drake Thomas off of waivers during preseason roster cuts. Local prospects (e.g. Michael Penix Jr) do not count toward the limit.

Given the lack of off-ball linebackers on the roster right now, I would expect the Seahawks to be active looking for depth and possible starters in the draft, Knight included.