The Seattle Seahawks have made major changes to their safety group. Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs have been let go, Julian Love figures to be slotted into a regular starting job, and former Jacksonville Jaguar Rayshawn Jenkins has been added to the fold.

Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, Jenkins played the last three seasons in Jacksonville before, similarly to Diggs, was released as a salary cap casualty with a year remaining on his contract. In an eerie coincidence, Jenkins fractured his ankle two weeks before Diggs dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula.

Jenkins prides himself on his versatility. This is what he had to say when he was signed by Jacksonville in 2021.

“I play dime, I play strong safety. I played free safety. I’ve started in this league as a nickel. So I play all over the field. And that is a part of my game where I, you know, really take pride in.”

According to charting from Pro Football Focus, Jenkins had 489 snap alignments in the box, 335 at free safety, 188 in the slot, and 58 at corner in the 2023 season. Throughout his career he’s consistently been moved around defensive formations, so that may be something we continue to see in Seattle.

For some extra background on Jenkins, I asked Jaguars fan and SB Nation NFL columnist JP Acosta for a quick blurb.

“Jenkins brought physicality to the secondary room in Jacksonville. At his best, Jenkins is a box safety who can be an extra body vs the run and be an effective blitzer on simulated pressures. He’s just fine in coverage, but putting him on the post would probably be a bad idea. Being a big nickel in Mike MacDonald’s defense might be best for him.”

One of Jenkins’ most important plays of his career came as a blitzer against the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 season finale. His forced fumble on Joshua Dobbs was recovered and run back for the game-winning touchdown by Josh Allen.

Jenkins has five interceptions and 21 passes defensed over the past two seasons, including this slick pick of Lamar Jackson.

Jenkins was also key in limiting Travis Kelce to just 4 catches for 26 yards in Jacksonville’s 17-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Happy to see Rayshawn Jenkins' name here. My boy played out of his mind in coverage on Kelce #Jaguars https://t.co/UihOV2XBFU pic.twitter.com/xCiAmpGGZt — . ℍ (@TravisDHolmes) September 19, 2023

We can see some of what he provides in run support when he charges downhill to make the tackle on Texans running back Dameon Pierce.

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, #2



Descendo para o tackle. pic.twitter.com/HOyNj8XaT9 — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) March 14, 2024

On the downside, PFF has put Jenkins down for a 13.5% missed tackle rate of his career, which is not too far off from Quandre Diggs’ mark of 13.9%. There are instances where he has a whiff or takes a bad angle, as shown in the plays below:

I got so excited and then pic.twitter.com/4WopCrSWSZ — Under Zone X (Frisco)/Phoenix Check/Stick Slasher2 (@mattyfbrown) March 14, 2024

Rayshawn Jenkins, S, #2



Errando tackle. pic.twitter.com/90bW8ZOwvm — Rapinas do Mar (Cortes) (@cortesrapinas) March 14, 2024

Jenkins’ contract is two years and $12 million, and at 30 years old he’s most likely not viewed as a long-term solution at safety. However, he’s performed as a capable starter in the NFL and will be a cheaper alternative at a time when Seattle is cutting costs at positions they’ve paid top dollar for.