We’re keeping an eye on everything in free agency, including former Seattle Seahawks players and their movements across the NFL. A trio of former defensive starters have switched teams over the past couple of days.

The Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Cody Barton, while the Los Angeles Chargers have added to their ex-Seahawks contingent by signing defensive tackle Poona Ford. Barton was with the Washington Commanders on a one-year deal in 2023, while Ford had a one-year stay with the Buffalo Bills.

Congratulations to @GSEworldwide client Cody Barton on agreeing to terms to sign with @Broncos pic.twitter.com/cyj0TpjvZx — David Canter (@davidcanter) March 15, 2024

#Chargers are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal, per league sources. Outstanding situation as far as playing time and chance to hit market next year as ascending player, plus on ground floor of Jim Harbaugh @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

Lastly, the Cleveland Browns made a move for defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, who was most recently with the New York Jets. He’ll be reunited with fellow former Seattle teammate Shelby Harris, who re-signed with Cleveland earlier this week.

#Browns signing Quinton Jefferson to a one-year deal, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2024

Ford was the only one among this group who wasn’t able to command much playing time. He was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions even after Buffalo’s defensive line was ravaged by injuries, and had a career-low 151 defensive snaps in just eight games. With the Chargers in some form of rebuild, it’ll be interesting to see if he can carve out a regular role on defense again under Jim Harbaugh.

Barton is a Utah native who went to school at the University of Utah, so signing with Denver is as close as it gets to a hometown return. Last year, Barton missed the Commanders vs. Seahawks game with an ankle sprain, but the Broncos are in Seattle this upcoming season, so we may yet see Barton against the Seahawks in 2024.