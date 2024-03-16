Former Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell passed his physical upon arrival at VMAC, which means that he’s officially a Seattle Seahawks quarterback. The expectation is that he’ll be the backup to Geno Smith, replacing Drew Lock in that role.

Seattle gave up a third- and fifth-rounder and received a fourth- and sixth-rounder in return. Effectively, the Seahawks moved down in the middle of the draft to get the 23-year-old’s final two years of his rookie contract.

The former North Carolina star was taken in the fifth round by Washington in 2022, playing only in the regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He started every game for the Commanders in 2023, throwing a preposterous 612 times for just under 4,000 yards, 21 touchdowns, 21 interceptions, and 65 sacks. Howell did get the hook for performance twice in the final month of the regular season, but injury to Jacoby Brissett spared Howell a full benching.

It was a rollercoaster season for Howell on an awful team. He had some highs against the Philadelphia Eagles twice, the Denver Broncos, and (of course) the Seahawks, and basically nothing but lows after the Seahawks game. Could Howell be the Seahawks’ long-term answer at QB? How does this affect Seattle’s draft plans? Should the Seahawks have made a play for Desmond Ridder or Kenny Pickett or some other quarterback instead? All of those things presumably factor into how you feel about the trade.

