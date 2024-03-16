Our Seattle Seahawks continue to meet with outside FAs, including LB Jerome Baker; Devon Witherspoon’s possible role in the Mike Macdonald defense; more mock drafts; and, what the heck are the ‘Hawks doing this offseason? Opinions vary, and several of the articles below broach the subject from various angles and such. The offseason marches forward, exciting news revealed pretty much everyday. Stick with Field Gulls for all (most) of the info. Thanks for being here.

#np Stay with Me by Faces

Seahawks News

Devon Witherspoon could be the 'Russell Westbrook' of Mike Macdonald's Seahawks defense - Seaside Joe

Answering Seahawks questions on the draft, free agency, and breakout players in 2024: Seaside Joe 1840

Seahawks keep working on linebacker corps, kick tires on Jerome Baker - The Seattle Times

Just as Bobby Wagner was officially introduced as the newest members of the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks were taking steps to try to replace him in the middle of their defense. A day after signing linebacker Tyrel Dodson to help fill the departed tandem of Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, the Seahawks were reported to be getting a visit from another linebacker — Jerome Baker of the Dolphins.

Seahawks seven round mock draft and thoughts on where the team is heading – Seahawks Draft Blog

Over the last two years, the Seahawks have made a big point of not reaching for need. They went into the draft with most areas addressed in some form or another. That gave them the freedom to pick for talent, not position.

What are the Seattle Seahawks doing? 3 possible explanations - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk looks at ways that may explain the Seattle Seahawks' approach to the offseason that so far he has yet to understand.

Brock & Salk: What Howell trade means for Seahawks and draft - Seattle Sports

How does acquiring Sam Howell impact what the Seattle Seahawks do at the NFL Draft? Here's what Brock & Salk had to say.

Seahawks Round-Up: Free Agency Details, Quarterback Trade And More - Seahawks.com

All the Seahawks news you might have missed this week.

Who are these Seahawks? After free agency’s first wave, vision remains unclear - The Athletic

Under John Schneider and Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks aren't tearing it down, but — so far — they haven't necessarily moved forward, either.

Seattle Seahawks Day 1 Free Agency Grades: Did Seattle 'Pass' After Early Signings? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks had a couple of outgoings to begin free agency, but also re-signed two starters in Noah Fant and Leonard Williams, but the Seahawks still have the financial means to continue shopping.

NFC West News

49ers news: George Kittle and Javon Hargrave’s contracts restructured - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers are doing any and everything to get cap-compliant.

An Honest Assessment of 49ers' Moves in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

An honest analysis of the San Francisco 49ers' moves in free agency.

Arizona Cardinals Get Mixed Reviews for Trade With Atlanta Falcons - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals swapped Rondale Moore for Desmond Ridder.

Red Rain Podcast: What will Patriots do at #3 and Cardinals do at #4? With special guest Paul Buker - Revenge of the Birds

Today we discuss what will happen in picks 1-4 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Patriots’ superfan (our cousin from Boston) shares his thoughts about what the Patriots will do at #3 and what the Cardinals...

Rams News: Celebrating the legend Aaron Donald following his retirement - Turf Show Times

Time to celebrate Rams legend Aaron Donald following his retirement on Friday

Aaron Donald retires, is he the best defensive player in NFL history? - Yahoo Sports

How does Donald compare to greats like Lawrence Taylor, Reggie White and J.J. Watt?

Aaron Donald Done: Where Does Retired Los Angeles Rams' Legend Rank Among NFL's Best All-Time Defensive Players? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Retired Los Angeles Rams' star Aaron Donald may be the best defensive tackle in NFL history.

Around The NFL

Jets to sign All-Pro lineman to protect Aaron Rodgers - Larry Brown Sports

The New York Jets are hoping to keep Aaron Rodgers clean next season. Their Tyron Smith signing will help the team do just that.

NFL 2024 free agency: Kenny Pickett traded to Eagles from Steelers, and more news, updates - Yahoo Sports

Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.

2024 NFL trades: Why did Pickett, Ridder, Howell, Allen move? - ESPN+

We're breaking down the NFL's most intriguing trades of the past 48 hours, and what does -- and doesn't -- make sense for each team.

Breaking down the biggest running back deals of NFL free agency - ESPN

Our experts answer the biggest questions from the first week of free agency, including whether Saquon Barkley's deal was the biggest surprise.

Russell Wilson can get back on Hall of Fame track in Pittsburgh; plus, five underrated free-agent signings - NFL.com

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks believes Russell Wilson's relocation to Pittsburgh could put the veteran QB back on a Hall of Fame track. Plus, five underrated free-agent signings that you should NOT overlook.

Browns hire former Titans HC Mike Vrabel as consultant - NFL.com

Mike Vrabel, who was fired as Titans head coach in January, is joining the Browns as a consultant.

NFL free-agency superlatives: The best and the most puzzling moves so far - The Athletic

The Giants and Vikings impressed despite losing key players. Meanwhile, the Bucs kept their own while the Ravens' roster was raided.

Agent's Take: 10 NFL free agency observations from first week, including resurgent RB market, guards get paid - CBSSports.com

Breaking down a number of moves that occurred early on in free agency

2024 NFL Free Agency Recap: The best deals of Day 2 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL free agency frenzy saw teams across the league making bold moves to bolster their rosters for the upcoming season. Here are the best deals from Day 2, according to PFF's 2024 NFL free agency live grades.