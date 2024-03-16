The frenzy of the first week of free agency is in the rear view mirror, and the pace of reported signings and visits has slowed down compared to earlier in the week. However, even though it is Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks are still busy at work, and according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Hawks have added another off ball linebacker.

Seahawks are signing former Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year, $7 million contract. The deal was confirmed by Baker’s agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/q0GiAgYfE9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

For those unfamiliar with Jerome Baker, he was a third round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft, and has started 82 games for the Dolphins since then. He signed a three year, $39M contract extension with Miami ahead of the final season of his rookie deal, but became a cap casualty this spring ahead of the final year of the contract extension. As noted, the contract is for a single season and will pay Baker $7M.

Interestingly, after releasing Baker, the Dolphins moved to replace him by signing former Seattle off-ball linebacker Jordyn Brooks.