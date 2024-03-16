 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Seahawks free agency: Seattle adds a second linebacker from the AFC East

The Seahawks needed a replacement at linebacker at letting Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner depart as free agents, so Saturday they signed the former Dolphin who Brooks is set to replace.

By John Gilbert
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The frenzy of the first week of free agency is in the rear view mirror, and the pace of reported signings and visits has slowed down compared to earlier in the week. However, even though it is Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks are still busy at work, and according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Hawks have added another off ball linebacker.

For those unfamiliar with Jerome Baker, he was a third round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft, and has started 82 games for the Dolphins since then. He signed a three year, $39M contract extension with Miami ahead of the final season of his rookie deal, but became a cap casualty this spring ahead of the final year of the contract extension. As noted, the contract is for a single season and will pay Baker $7M.

Interestingly, after releasing Baker, the Dolphins moved to replace him by signing former Seattle off-ball linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

