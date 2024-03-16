In news that may not necessarily affect the Seattle Seahawks but is definitely relevant to the top of the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have finally sent quarterback Justin Fields to another team.

The 2021 first-round pick has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll presumably be backing up Russell Wilson this upcoming season. Chicago is only getting a conditional pick in 2025.

Bears are trading Justin Fields for a 2025 6th-round pick that goes to a 4th-round pick based on playtime, per sources. pic.twitter.com/E7JY7K60Wn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

Fields must play at least 51 percent of the snaps, which means that he’d have to start several games over Wilson to reach that mark.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson will start in Pittsburgh and Justin Fields will back him up, a team source told ESPN’s @bepryor. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

This essentially gives away that the Bears will be taking Caleb Williams with the top pick of next month’s NFL Draft. It was reasonable to think that this was always going to happen once the pick they acquired from the Carolina Panthers was numero uno, but there was some thought that the Bears might trade out of the top spot and give Fields one more season as the starter. Even if they moved on from Fields, the intrigue was how much his value would be in the trade market. It looks like he wasn’t worth a heck of a lot.

To keep this vaguely Seahawks-related, would you have rather done the trade the Steelers just pulled off or stuck to what the team actually did by getting Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in exchange for pick swaps? I suppose it largely depends on how you feel about the respective abilities of Fields and Howell.