Bears finally trade Justin Fields, who will be Russell Wilson’s backup in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have swapped out Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

By Mookie Alexander
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

In news that may not necessarily affect the Seattle Seahawks but is definitely relevant to the top of the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have finally sent quarterback Justin Fields to another team.

The 2021 first-round pick has been dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll presumably be backing up Russell Wilson this upcoming season. Chicago is only getting a conditional pick in 2025.

Fields must play at least 51 percent of the snaps, which means that he’d have to start several games over Wilson to reach that mark.

This essentially gives away that the Bears will be taking Caleb Williams with the top pick of next month’s NFL Draft. It was reasonable to think that this was always going to happen once the pick they acquired from the Carolina Panthers was numero uno, but there was some thought that the Bears might trade out of the top spot and give Fields one more season as the starter. Even if they moved on from Fields, the intrigue was how much his value would be in the trade market. It looks like he wasn’t worth a heck of a lot.

To keep this vaguely Seahawks-related, would you have rather done the trade the Steelers just pulled off or stuck to what the team actually did by getting Sam Howell from the Washington Commanders in exchange for pick swaps? I suppose it largely depends on how you feel about the respective abilities of Fields and Howell.

