The details on the Seahawks contract with Pharaoh Brown

While the Seattle Seahawks watched blocking tight end Will Dissly depart to join Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers after the Hawks opted to release Dissly for cap reasons, the team quickly moved to replace the skillset lost with his departure by signing Pharaoh Brown.

Brown has spent time with several NFL teams, including the then Oakland, but now Las Vegas Raiders, the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and two stints with the Cleveland Browns before signing a one-year contract with the Seahawks. And now, thanks to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the specifics of Brown’s contract with Seattle are known. (Author’s Note: Wilson incorrectly notes in the tweet that Brown signed a two-year contract, when it is actually a one-year contract.)

#Seahawks Pharaoh Brown: two years, $3.2M base value, $2.69M gtd, $1.25M signing bonus, salary $1.44M (gtd), $30K per game active roster bonus, $750K playtime, catches, receiving yards incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2024

It’s a pretty simple deal for Brown:

$1.25M signing bonus

$1.44M base salary (fully guaranteed)

$510k in per game roster bonuses ($30k per game)

Putting all three of those numbers together yields $3.2M, which is the cap hit that Brown will carry for the Seahawks during the 2024 season.