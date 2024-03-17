 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The details on the Seahawks contract with Pharaoh Brown

After Will Dissly departed for the Chargers, the Seahawks moved quickly to replace his skillset, and here’s how much it will cost them.

By John Gilbert
/ new
NFL: JAN 07 Jets at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the Seattle Seahawks watched blocking tight end Will Dissly depart to join Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers after the Hawks opted to release Dissly for cap reasons, the team quickly moved to replace the skillset lost with his departure by signing Pharaoh Brown.

Brown has spent time with several NFL teams, including the then Oakland, but now Las Vegas Raiders, the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and two stints with the Cleveland Browns before signing a one-year contract with the Seahawks. And now, thanks to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, the specifics of Brown’s contract with Seattle are known. (Author’s Note: Wilson incorrectly notes in the tweet that Brown signed a two-year contract, when it is actually a one-year contract.)

It’s a pretty simple deal for Brown:

  • $1.25M signing bonus
  • $1.44M base salary (fully guaranteed)
  • $510k in per game roster bonuses ($30k per game)

Putting all three of those numbers together yields $3.2M, which is the cap hit that Brown will carry for the Seahawks during the 2024 season.

In This Stream

2024 Seahawks offseason roster tracker: Latest free agent signings, trades, cap casualties

View all 70 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...