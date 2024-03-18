Welcome to another edition of the daily links, brought to you by Field Gulls. Per the heading for today’s articles, our Seattle Seahawks have signed a few very interesting LBs, a few back-up o-linemen, and some other possible impact players, leaving us with the aforementioned question. What do you think? Do we need to keep signing players or should we wait for the draft? Are you okay with our depth being filled with draftees and UFDAs? Who else on the market do you thing we need? Let us know in the comments below. And be nice to one another!

Seahawks News

What is Seahawks most important remaining 'need'? - Seaside Joe

Answering Seahawks questions regarding the draft, depth chart, and Mike Macdonald's future: Seaside Joe 1842

Seahawks on track for 4 compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft - Seahawks Wire

According to Over the Cap's projections, Seattle is currently on track to get four comp picks in next year's draft.

An interview with Washington State pass rusher Brennan Jackson – Seahawks Draft Blog

In the fourth part of my pre-draft interview series, I had a chance to speak to Washington State’s underrated pass rusher Brennan Jackson. Not only has he shown to be a very effective disruptor off the edge, as you’ll see — he’s also a brilliant talker. Prepare to want him on your team…

Seattle Seahawks GM details plan with returning OL George Fant - Seattle Sports

George Fant returns to the the Seattle Seahawks after four years as a starter for two other teams. So what's in store for him in 2024?

Should Seattle Seahawks Trade Back To Draft Washington's Troy Fautanu as Geno Smith (And Sam Howell) Lineman? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks need offensive line protection for Geno Smith, and they can get it in the first round of the NFL Draft.

NFC West News

49ers Draft: Is the 2024 NFL draft Kyle Shanahan’s most crucial? - Niners Nation

He kept the 49ers afloat despite the Trey Lance misfires, but now he’s going to need talent.

One Change the 49ers Should Make to Their Offense - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing one major change the San Francisco 49ers should make to their offense.

Pros, Cons to Arizona Cardinals' Second Wave of Signings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Examining the positives and negatives of Monti Ossenfort's day-two and beyond signings.

Arizona Cardinals offseason moves - a new OT, a QB trade and more - Revenge of the Birds

Talking about the Arizona Cardinals moves after free agency has started.

Rams’ 9 biggest needs in draft, free agency after Aaron Donald retired - Turf Show Times

Replacing Aaron Donald is impossible for Rams, but there are more holes to plug than just defensive tackle

'Felt Great, Man!': Los Angeles Rams' Kevin Dotson Celebrates Contract Extension - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After a terrific first year with the Los Angeles Rams, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson is here to stay after signing a three-year extension.

Around The NFL

Ex-Ravens QB signs with Browns - Larry Brown Sports

Former Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns

Nearing a loaded 2024 NFL Draft, Justin Fields and the 2021 QB class remind us the position is a crapshoot - Yahoo Sports

Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.

The 2021 quarterback first round officially becomes a disaster - NBC Sports

Four of top 15 picks have busted in their first NFL stops.

Top 50 prospects for 2024 NFL draft, position rankings - ESPN+

Jordan Reid updated his 1-50 ranking of the best 2024 draft prospects. Eleven receivers, eight cornerbacks and six top-tier QBs make the list.

Broncos quiet in QB free agency after Russell Wilson release - ESPN

Will the Broncos sit out free agency and look to draft a quarterback? Is Stidham the long-term plan? Here's what free agency has shown us so far.

Bears trade Justin Fields: Reaction to the compensation and what’s next for the QB - The Athletic

We reflect on the Fields trade. Why was the compensation so low and what could be next for the now-former Bears quarterback?

Justin Fields trade: How contract, timing boxed Bears into smaller return than Steelers got for Kenny Pickett - CBSSports.com

Fields has one year left on his rookie contract, and the Bears chose the wrong time to make the trade

Best available 2024 NFL free agents: Trent Brown, Chase Young and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Here are PFF's 50 best available free agents still on the board after the first few days of NFL free agency.