As is the theme for the Seattle Seahawks in every free agency, many of their outside signings are on one-year contracts. For both of their newest linebackers, that trend holds up.

Having signed former Miami Dolphins starter Jerome Baker to a one-year deal worth $7 million, it’s been reported that ex-Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson’s deal is worth up to $5.51 million, but the base value is $4.2 million.

Some more contract terms:



- #Seahawks signed LB Tyrel Dodson to a 1-year, $4.2M deal. He could get up to $5.51M.



- #Commanders signed DE Dante Fowler to a 1-year, $3.25M deal. He could get up to $5.75M. https://t.co/yv8gfKLvwR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 18, 2024

We don’t have further info (yet) on Baker’s contract, but if his deal is capped out at $7 million, then the combined maximum for both players is about $12.5 million. For comparison, Bobby Wagner’s Commanders contract is one-year, $8 million with $6.5 million guaranteed, while Jordyn Brooks’ Dolphins deal is three years, $26.25 million, and just a $2.8 million cap hit in 2024.

In theory, at least for the 2024 season, the Seahawks aren’t cutting costs at linebacker like they did at safety. By not re-signing Wagner, they certainly got younger, but not cheaper in the short-term, but Brooks’ remaining deal would make it a little less expensive. This is more of an indicator of the inevitable schematic changes that are coming with Mike Macdonald running the defense. We also must factor in the high likelihood that the Seahawks investing draft picks on linebackers who could be cheaper, long-term solutions.

Pretty much by default, it looks like Dodson and Baker are the starting inside linebackers for the Seahawks.