What’s the plan at Seahawks offensive line

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the 2024 NFL season, one of the big question marks surrounds the offensive line. The 2022 season appeared to lay the foundation for a bright future for the group, with bookend tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas looking to be able to lead the way forward.

Then came the 2023 NFL Draft, which gave the Hawks Anthony Bradford and Olu Oluwatimi to add to Damien Lewis on the interior of the line, and it appeared that the Seahawks could have their starting five up front for the foreseeable future. Fast forward to the 2024 offseason, however, and at this point it seems there may be more questions than answers. Some of the most frequently asked questions concern the health of Lucas’ knee, who takes over for Lewis at left guard, will Seattle have a new starting center for the fourth consecutive season and a host of others.

However, hidden beneath the readily evident pile of questions surrounding the group is a more basic, yet potentially more important, question, regarding who is in charge of the group. Fans famously derided the offensive lines of Tom Cable for the number of sacks former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took over the years, as Cable consistently rolled out offensive lines that ranked among the youngest and least experienced in the NFL. The inexperience of the lines under Cable through 2017 gave way to those coached by Mike Solari starting in 2018 that were often built on inexpensive, one-year deals with aging veterans along the lines of Mike Iupati and D.J. Fluker paired with unathletic tackles like Jamarco Jones and Chad Wheeler.

Then, in 2022, the Seahawks handed the reins over to Andy Dickerson, who brought back athleticism, speed and youth to the group, with the Hawks once again fielding one of the youngest and least experienced offensive lines in the league for much of the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

All of that to come back to the simple fact that if the Seahawks had to play a game today, the only offensive lineman on the roster with more than two seasons of starting experience in the NFL is George Fant, the former college basketball player who took over as the starter at left tackle in Week 7 of 2016. Fant was the poster child of inexperience for the 2016 Seahawks line, but between a combination of youth and athleticism Fant has outlasted the majority of his fellow starters from that 2016 group.

Now, ahead of the 2024 season under new head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive line coach Scott Huff, Fant returns to the team as the elder veteran, potentially ready to take on the mentor role that the 2016 line was famously lacking. Seahawks general manager John Schneider famously mentioned that the Hawks got too young on the offensive line during the 2016 season while meeting with the media at the 2017 NFL Combine, and to address the issue the team signed Luke Joeckel and pursued T.J. Lang in free agency that spring. Joeckel, of course, didn’t pan out in Seattle and retired from the NFL after a single season with the Hawks, while Lang famously spurned the Seahawks at the last minute, opting to sign with the Detroit Lions, for whom he played 19 games before injuries forced him into retirement as well.

Filtering through the different o-line coaches and players and offensive strategies over the fourteen years Schneider has been with the Seahawks is a mess, but one theme continually appears and reappears season after season through it all. That is the fact that the Seahawks are no stranger to putting one of the youngest, least experienced offensive lines in the league on the field on Sundays. They did it in 2011. They tried to do it in 2012 and 2013 but injuries put more experienced veterans on the field. They did it in 2016 and 2017. And they did it again in 2022 and 2023. It’s been a continual process of playing youth and inexperience on the offensive line across positional coaches and personnel, while the only constants had been head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

Now, however, as the initial frenzy of free agency slows ahead of the draft in April, the constants have been reduced to just one, general manager John Schneider. Meaning when fans look to the roster and see an offensive line with years of documented struggles and plenty of question marks, there is only one place to look, and that is at the man who now has full authority over the roster.

And when the Seahawks once again roll out one of the youngest, least experienced offensive lines in the NFL in 2024, it shouldn’t come as a shock to fans because Schneider has been behind the scenes of the Hawks doing just that for more than a decade. Some will certainly look to move the blame or credit elsewhere, but the reality is that Schneider shared his vision for the offensive line with the media while he was talking with the media at the 2017 NFL Combine, but many chose not to listen. And, seven years later, it appears as though the plan likely remains the same.