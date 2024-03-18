How much the Seahawks are paying Rayshawn Jenkins

The first wave of free agency came and went, and the Seattle Seahawks added players at several key positions on the field, addressing needs and filling holes ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the biggest positions of need was at safety, where the Hawks had created a significant hole with the release of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Hawks moved quickly to fill that void by adding Rayshawn Jenkins, who himself had become a cap casualty of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now thanks to Brady Henderson of ESPN, we know how much Jenkins will cost the Seattle.

Details of S Rayshawn Jenkins' two-year, $12M deal with the Seahawks, per Over The Cap:



-$5M signing bonus

-Base salaries of $1.26M (guaranteed) and $4.89M

-Per-game roster bonuses totaling $340K and $510K



So that's $6.26M in guarantees and a $4.1M cap number for 2024. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 18, 2024

The cap hits of the contract break down as:

2024: $4.1M ($1.26M base salary, $2.5M signing bonus proration and $340k in per game roster bonuses)

2025: $7.9M ($4.89M base salary, $2.5M signing bonus proration and $510k in per game roster bonuses)

The contract is very, very similar to that signed by Julian Love during the 2023 offseason, and gives the Seahawks a pair of safeties on reasonable contracts, both of whom have significant positional flexibility in the secondary.