The Seattle Seahawks added a unique player to their roster in Nick Harris. The former college standout played for the Washington Huskies prior to being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, so this move serves as a homecoming of sorts. Brady Henderson reported on the specifics of the deal today, which you can see below.

Here's C Nick Harris' one-year, $2.51M deal, via OTC:



-$1M signing bonus

-$1.17M base salary (not guaranteed)

-$340K in per-game roster bonuses



So that's $1M in guarantees and a $2.51M cap number. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) March 18, 2024

While he is listed as an offensive lineman — where he has spent the majority of his career — the former Washington Huskies standout has demonstrated a great deal of versatility in his career. Here is a fun piece of trivia from Camber Michelle of Huskies Wire:

He returned from the injured reserve list in 2023 and lost the starting center job to former Seahawk Ethan Pocic to start the season. Then in a very interesting move, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt moved Harris to fullback. While he also acted as part of the rotation along the offensive line, Harris found himself lining up in the backfield often throughout the season, including on a critical fourth and 1 where he created a hole for running back Kareem Hunt to score a game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

While I don’t think the team signed Nick Harris with the intent of him filling the fullback role, his flexibility is impressive. Harris also played under Scott Huff at Washington, so there is a at least some level of familiarity, for what that is worth. This move likely signals the end for Evan Brown’s career with the Seahawks, meaning that Olu Oluwatimi and Harris will be at the forefront of the battle for the starting center position.