The Seattle Seahawks have kicked off Monday with another free agent signing, this time on the offensive line.

Seattle announced the addition of former Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. Contract details were not disclosed, but my gut instinct indicates it’ll be one year. Anchrum only made one start in Los Angeles over three seasons, so it’s fair to assume that Anchrum will be competing for a starting job in Seattle. Here’s what he had to say about joining the Seahawks.

“I wanted to come somewhere where there was opportunity,” he said after signing. “There’s a lot of admiration for this organization, how they play ball. Coming from the Rams side, I’ve always watched them week in and week out because we play similar opponents and everything like that, and when I saw who they hired as a head coach, I was like, OK, they’re retooling for a really good year and to be a really good franchise going forward. I want to be a part of something special.” “They were like, ‘There’s opportunity,’ he said. “I’m always one who’s up for a fight, I’m up for competing. I’ve been competing my whole life in all areas, especially football. I want to come in and make a difference and make an impact.”

Anchrum won two national championships at Clemson and the Super Bowl in his second season with the Rams. The seventh-round draft pick has only played 101 offensive snaps, 87 of which came in two starts last season against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed almost all of 2022 with a broken leg and spent a good chunk of 2021 on IR with a knee issue. Essentially, he’s a career backup, and given the Seahawks have lost Damien Lewis and don’t seem keen on re-signing either Phil Haynes or center/guard Evan Brown, this is Anchrum’s chance to compete for his first starting job.

Incidentally, you can forget about signing Kevin Zeitler.