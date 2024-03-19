In Today’s Links: Seattle Seahawks position group analysis; Schneider talks new TEs; why are new LBs are better than last year’s LBs; what’s next for our squad; and a bit more! Things are still moving, and moving at a ‘Hawks pace. How much better is our favourite team? What does the roster look like, to you? Where do we need improvement? What part of the roster is deep enough to your liking? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for being here.

#np Glades and Avenues by Theodor

Seahawks News

Re-visiting Free Agency Grades/Winners and Losers from 2021-2023 - Seaside Joe

Why the Seahawks staying out of the Guard market was a good idea: Seaside Joe 1843

Analysis: With bulk of roster set, here is how Seahawks position groups rank | The Seattle Times

With 63 Seahawks under contract, which is the bulk of their roster, here is how the position groups rank in order of best to those that still have some proving...

An offensive line pick at #16? Unlikely to draft a quarterback? Abe Lucas moving to guard? Some Seahawks notes… – Seahawks Draft Blog

Here are some thoughts on where I think the Seahawks are at, following main section of free agency and with just over a month to go until the draft…

Seattle Seahawks GM believes new TE combo are 'a great fit' - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider explains why he likes returning tight end Noah Fant and new signing Pharaoh Brown together.

What Seattle Seahawks' new LBs do better than Wagner, Brooks - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have replaced Jordyn Brooks and Bobby Wagner with Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. Brock Huard compares the linebackers.

Things To Know About Rayshawn Jenkins - Seahawks.com

Get to know new Seahawks free agent acquisition, Rayshawn Jenkins.

What’s next for the Seahawks? Free-agency moves put draft pressure on front office - The Athletic

Seattle needs more Devon Witherspoons, but that’s an unrealistic expectation based on where the team is slotted to draft.

Seahawks Analysis: Grading Seattle's 2024 Free Agent Signings - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With another offseason under way and free agency officially opening on March 13, reporter Corbin Smith dishes out instant reactions and grades for each of the Seattle Seahawks free agent signings.

NFC West News

49ers news: Niners forefit a 5th round pick for ‘payroll accounting errors’ - Niners Nation

The 49ers also signed Brandon Parker, an offensive lineman from the Raiders.

"Clerical payroll error" costs 49ers a 2025 fifth-round pick, reduced 2024 fourth-round pick - NBC Sports

League finds "no ill intent," but still imposes draft-pick punishment on 49ers.

Four 49ers Questions: 49ers Signings and Speculation - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the signing and speculation surrounding the San Francisco 49ers in free agency.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Looks to Revitalize Career With Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals locked down a starting CB with an early free agency signing.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL Draft: To trade or not to trade? That is the question - Revenge of the Birds

Do you want Monti to play "Let’s Make a Deal"?

Les Snead shares some Aaron Donald stories with Peter Schrager - Turf Show Times

Snead shares a few stories with Peter Schrager as they look back on AD’s legacy

'I'm Full': Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay Reveals When Aaron Donald Made Retirement Decision - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After years of rumors, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has retired after a 10-year career. Although it was only recently announced, his mind had already been made.

Around The NFL

Raiders agree to contract with veteran running back - Larry Brown Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding an experienced running back to their roster after the departure of Josh Jacobs.

NFL free agency good, bad and ugly: How has your favorite team done so far? - Yahoo Sports

Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?

Judging overreactions to 2024 NFL free agency deals, trades - ESPN+

Should we be all-in on the Falcons, Ravens and Texans? Are the Broncos set to bottom out? We sized up six free agency takes.

Andscape roundtable: Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and the intriguing Pittsburgh Steelers — Andscape

Andscape senior editor Erik Horne, writer-at-large William C. Rhoden, senior NFL writer Jason Reid and senior writer Martenzie Johnson talk about the most inter…

Former Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch retires from NFL after six seasons - NFL.com

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is retiring after six professional seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The Cowboys previously released Vander Esch on Friday.

Three prospects to watch at International Player Pathway program workout - NFL.com

After 10 weeks of training at IMG Academy in Florida, 15 athletes from the International Player Pathway program will take the field for a workout in front of NFL scouts on Wednesday. IPP consultant Scott Pioli identifies three players who have caught his

Feeding the ‘demon inside’: Ex-employee tells how and why he stole $22 million from Jaguars - The Athletic

Amit Patel was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for his crimes.

2024 NFL free agent matchmaker: Ryan Tannehill to Broncos, Odell Beckham Jr. to Jets, other big-name fits - CBSSports.com

Finding ideal homes for 10 of the top unsigned veterans

Five takeaways from the first wave of 2024 NFL free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The first wave of 2024 NFL free agency has come and gone, and some teams made the most of their cap space.