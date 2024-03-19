The Seattle Seahawks have a top-5 offensive unit? In this economy?

Hello friends, the first Unit Grades from Mike Clay just dropped, and besides looking like a traffic jam at Christmas they are particularly damning of the previous coaching regime.

An initial run of 2024 NFL Unit Grades: pic.twitter.com/SmO3HqYx1v — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 18, 2024

First, we’ll get the obvious out of the way. Clay is not a big believer in Geno Smith. That 1.9 represents Smith as the 16th best QB in the NFL. Exact middle. This is pre-draft, by the way, so I’ll be curious if he puts the Chicago Bears ahead of Seattle after the draft. Last year, he ranked Justin Fields ahead of Geno Smith.

But far more noteworthy are the RB and WR grades. One of the most interesting aspects of Mike Clay’s theology is how strongly he believes in Seattle’s wide receiver room. This is an ESPN analyst actually putting on the internet that they consider DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett the best trio in the league.

For any that are curious to see how much carryover there is from year to year, you may be surprised to see the WR number from last season.

Updated 2023 NFL Unit Grades pic.twitter.com/YZsiwdijeF — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 1, 2023

To me this signals that Clay is a big believer in Metcalf, that he trusts Lockett will still be incredibly valuable on third downs, and that JSN is legit.

Add that to his opinion of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet as the 6th-best running back pair, and well, it doesn’t leave a lot of room for doubt as to why Shane Waldron was not retained by the new coaching staff.

The Seahawks were 14th in points per game last season. Not good enough if the offensive weapons are as good as this would indicate.

There is a wrinkle in this conversation, however. Clay gave Seattle the ominous 0.1 grade for offensive line. The 12s don’t need any reassurance that a dreadful OL can undermine a multitude of skills.

However, I remain convinced that John Schneider’s not done yet, and with the way free agency has gone, if he doesn’t walk away from the draft with a clear plan to build up the line it will be gross negligence.

Regardless, with the departure of Damien Lewis - and I would assume the uncertainty of Abe Lucas’ knee plays into this - the 32nd ranked line is completely justified. Made me laugh, the out loud kind.

Interestingly, the abysmal grades for OL and TE resulted in Clay having a better final grade for the Seahawks defense this season. What was clearly the bigger problem last year, especially run defense, also hints of bad leadership last season.

The 3.5 Clay gave the interior D-line projects the Hawks to have the fifth-best unit. That’s with a total of zero new players. Fans then are not alone in believing that the defensive scheme was a huge hinderance to the talent on the roster in 2023.

I think the 2.9 corner grade is atrocious and inconsistent with the reasoning that led to the DI grade. I have the most confidence that this of all position groups will outplay this projection.

The linebackers at 2.4 is especially interesting. It’s quite the storyline heading into 2024, bringing in two free agent linebackers as virtually guaranteed starters, having never played together, for a new coach, whom they have not played for either. Nevertheless, Clay cannot deny their potential, giving an above-average grade for the group, which doesn’t account for the outside rushers, based on how he categorizes the positions.

I’m really curious to see how Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker flourish under Mike Macdonald’s leadership. It’s been 12 years since the starters didn’t include Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, or Jordyn Brooks. Above average play out of a new duo in 2024 is one of the primary indicators I’m keeping an eye on for the success of this whole thing. Linebacker wizardry is supposedly one of Macdonald’s best strengths, and either one of these new guys could be perfect candidates to sign to an extension if it goes well this season. Baker is 27, Dodson only 25.

What else stands out to you from the new grades?