2024 Seahawks free agency: Mario Edwards Jr returns to AFC South

The veteran defensive lineman played just one season in Seattle.

By Mookie Alexander
Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

It was a one-and-done stay for Mario Edwards Jr and the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran defensive lineman has agreed to a one-year contract with the AFC South champion Houston Texans, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Having come over as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans, Edwards played 15 games for the Seahawks last season, registering two sacks, five tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and 21 total tackles. He was a rotational piece along the defensive line, playing in just under 40 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

With Edwards’ future now decided, every Seahawks unrestricted free agent on defense has been accounted for. Only Leonard Williams and Artie Burns were retained.

LB Jordyn Brooks - Signing with the Miami Dolphins

LB Devin Bush - Signing with Cleveland Browns

LB Bobby Wagner - Signing with Washington Commanders

DE Leonard Williams - Re-signing with the Seahawks

DE Mario Edwards Jr - Signing with Houston Texans

CB Artie Burns - Re-signing with the Seahawks

