Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seattle adds another versatile DB per report

As the second week of free agency continues, the overhaul of the secondary of the Seattle Seahawks under new head coach Mike Macdonald appears to be proceeding as planned. Ahead of the start of the new league year the Hawks jettisoned veteran safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams for cap reasons, before adding former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who himself had been a cap casualty for the Jags.

Now, according to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Hawks are set to add another versatile defensive back who can help keep offenses off balance.

Veteran DB K’Von Wallace is signing a one-year deal with the #Seahawks, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2024

K’Von Wallace was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and spent the first three seasons of his career in Philly. However was waived at roster cuts at the end of training camp ahead of the 2023 seasons, at which point he was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona he played for former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon before being waived just ahead of the trade deadline, at which time he was claimed by the Tennessee Titans.

He has played both strong and free safety throughout his time in the NFL, while also serving as a special teams mainstay for the Eagles, playing 737 special teams snaps during his three seasons in Philadelphia.