Seahawks 2024 free agents: Second o-line starter signs elsewhere

The offensive line of the Seattle Seahawks was battered and bruised during the 2023 season, with all five Week 1 starters missing at least one game due to injury over the course of the year. The positions least hit by injury were left guard and center, but the Carolina Panthers offered Damien Lewis seventeen truckloads of cash to sign, leaving the Hawks looking for a new starter at left guard.

Now, the division rival Arizona Cardinals have swooped in to sign the only other Week 1 starter on the 2023 offensive line who missed just a single game, Evan Brown.

#Cardinals add veteran center Evan Brown on one year deal worth up to $2.9 million base value of $2.35 million, per a league source. Started all but one game last season for #Seahawks — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 19, 2024

The one-year, $2.35M contract Brown signed with the Cards is very similar to the one-year, $2.25M contract Brown signed with Seattle during the 2023 offseason, which would seem to indicate that his on field performance for the Seahawks did not drastically alter his value on the free agent market.

For those curious, the base amount of the contract, $2.35M, is below the minimum threshold for the contract to qualify for the Seahawks to qualify for a comp pick.