Seahawks 2024 free agency: Seattle set to add veteran nose tackle per report

The Seattle defense lacked size up front in 2023, but the reported addition of Johnathan Hankins for 2024 changes that.

By John Gilbert
New York Giants v Cleveland Browns

The Seattle Seahawks spent the 2023 season getting pushed around quite often, in part because the team lacked a true nose tackle able to eat space and clog up the middle of the field.

This was a result of Bryan Mone spending the entirety of the 2023 season on the physically unable to perform list, after the Hawks had cut Al Woods for “cash and cap” reasons during the offseason. Now, however, the Seahawks are set to add some beef to the interior of the defensive line, according to a report from Michael Gehlken, the Dallas Cowboys beat reporter for the Dallas Morning News.

Originally a second round pick of the New York Giants in the 2013 NFL Draft, Johnathan Hankins is a 320 pound interior defensive lineman who has played in 152 regular season games, including 134 starts during his career. In addition to the Giants, Hankins has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys.

