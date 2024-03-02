Happy Saturday! Terrance has the day off so I’ve conjured up some links for you to read. There are some NFL Combine takeaways at a national level you might be interested in, particularly at tight end and cornerback. From a Seattle Seahawks perspective, John Schneider has takes on “workout warriors,” Brock Huard believes improvement from Derick Hall is a big priority entering next season, and Michael Penix Jr. has a few words on being mentored by Geno Smith.

Read on!

Seahawks News

Former Seahawk Wheeler sentenced in domestic violence case - MyNorthwest.com

Former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was sentenced to 81 months in prison on Friday

Huard: Seahawks staff must get 'a whole lot more' from Derick Hall - Seattle Sports

After a lackluster rookie season, edge rusher Derick Hall has to be a priority for the new Seattle Seahawks coaching staff, Brock Huard says.

Seahawks' Schneider on how he views combine's 'workout warriors' - Seattle Sports

The combine always has players that shine in their workouts. Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider explains how he evaluates those performances.

Seahawks offseason plan: How I got Seattle $50 million cap space - Seaside Joe

All the cuts and Seahawks free agent decisions to give Seattle the best roster and most cap space going into free agency: Seaside Joe 1826

'That'd Be Cool!' Michael Penix On Seattle Seahawks Mentorship With Geno Smith: NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Aside from obviously having a great relationship with new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, staying in the Pacific Northwest could be an ideal situation for Michael Penix due to his connection with Seattle Seahawks starter Geno Smith.

NFC West News

49ers get ripped for Super Bowl performance by candidate for team's vacant defensive coordinator job - CBSSports.com

This candidate might have some explaining to do if he lands the job

49ers meet with Jerry Rice’s son Brenden Rice at NFL combine

The 49ers meeting with Jerry Rice's son at the combine is the most obvious thing ever, but could they draft the USC WR?

49ers’ Super Bowl 58 loss, Dre Greenlaw injury left DeMeco Ryans distraught – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

DeMeco Ryans was upset watching the 49ers' Super Bowl LVIII loss and Dre Greenlaw's Achilles injury play out.

Gerald Alexander interviews for 49ers defensive coordinator - NBC Sports

The 49ers have added another candidate to their list of potential defensive coordinators.

Post-surgery recovery outlook for 49ers’ Arik Armstead per a surgeon

Arik Armstead played hurt for the San Francisco 49ers throughout the NFL playoffs, but after surgery on his injured knee, the outlook for his recovery is good.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort can’t hide enthusiasm for one prospect

Ossenfort was caught by a camera awed by Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner's 40 time.

Could Los Angeles Rams Sign Safety Kevin Byard After Being Released by Philadelphia Eagles? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

One of the areas where the Los Angeles Rams could stand to improve is in the secondary, and the Philadelphia Eagles could have just given the team an opportunity to improve.

Cardinals will have options at No. 4, but Marvin Harrison Jr. would be no-brainer - The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. is an elite prospect and the best receiver to enter the draft in years. Only problem: Arizona has several needs.

Around the NFL

Patriots release J.C. Jackson - NBC Sports

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was let go by the Patriots on Friday.

Jerry Jones has no comment on ruling requiring DNA test (before commenting on it) - NBC Sports

Earlier this week, a court ordered Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to DNA testing in connection with litigation regarding the question of whether he is the father of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis.

Report: Packers talking to Aaron Jones about a pay cut - NBC Sports

Running back Aaron Jones has been talked about as a potential cap casualty since the end of the Packers' season, but the team is reportedly trying to work on a way to keep him.

Mecole Hardman denies leaking Jets' game plans to Chiefs, Eagles - ESPN

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, responding to an SNY report and social media posts by former Jets teammates that accused him of leaking game plans to two opponents, issued a denial Friday.

2024 NFL combine: Top draft prospects, best workouts, risers - ESPN (paywalled)

Who flew in the 40-yard dash? Which cornerback, safety and tight end prospects climbed the draft board? Our experts pick out the best -- and worst -- of the combine.

Former players share stories of Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh - ESPN

The Los Angeles Chargers named Jim Harbaugh coach in January. His former NFL and college football players share their favorite stories.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 2: Quinyon Mitchell, Ben Sinnott shine - NFL.com

Who boosted their draft stock and who took a step in the wrong direction on the second day of workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.

2024 NFL Scouting Combine: What We Learned during Friday's activities in Indianapolis - NFL.com

What went down at the most highly anticipated press conference of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine? Which QB prospect is getting advice from Eli Manning? See the answers to those questions and more of What We Learned on Friday in Indianapolis.

NFL Combine: Translating Coachspeak to Reality - FTN Fantasy

Could the Bears keep Justin Fields? Could the Vikings trade Justin Jefferson? Come to the NFL combine and learn how to interpret all those coach and GM press conferences.

Mike Evans plans to hit free agency: Star WR in talks with Bucs, but wants to explore options, per report - CBSSports.com

The 30-year-old is coming off his fifth Pro Bowl season

Giants' Darren Waller undecided on if he'll play in 2024, contemplated retirement after the season, per report - CBSSports.com

The former Pro Bowler headlines New York's receiving corps

Eagles release two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in salary-cap move | FOX Sports

The Eagles have released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring from him the Titans.