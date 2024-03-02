Having unveiled the coaching staff for Mike Macdonald’s inaugural season with the Seattle Seahawks, it looks as if the whole of Pete Carroll’s Strength and Conditioning staff is staying in place. In other words, Ivan Lewis and company have all been retained.

A glance at the Seahawks website confirms their continued presence on staff.

The Seahawks' online listing of their coaches has been updated to show that Head Strength and Conditioning coach Ivan Lewis and the rest of his staff have been officially retained: pic.twitter.com/LWurESagpq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 1, 2024

We’ve written about Lewis’ less than stellar reputation among fans at both Washington and USC, including the ‘Ivan the Terrible’ moniker that he received. Whether warranted or not, reputations can be hard to shake off once they’re established.

For what it’s worth, it seems like the players don’t deem Lewis as terrible.

From the NFLPA report card, the Seahawks players surveyed gave Lewis and company an aggregate A- grade for their performance:

98% of players feel like they get an individualized plan (5th overall) The players feel that the strength coaches significantly contribute to their success (14th overall)

Where the Seahawks could use room for improvement is in “Training Staff” and “Training Room,” which are connected.

Several players feel there are not enough trainers or physical therapists, which limits the amount of one-on-one treatment players can receive.

There’s no evidence that the Seahawks are one of the most injured teams since Lewis was hired in 2019. Based on Adjusted Games Lost in 2021 and 2022, Seattle has had it pretty good compared to other teams, but I suppose perception can be altered when it felt like the Seahawks had lengthy injury reports every week in 2023.

With the coaching and conditioning staff all sorted, the only holdovers from the 2023 team are Lewis, his S&C group, and defensive assistant Karl Scott.