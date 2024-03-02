The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has only a couple of days to go before it finally wraps up, and Saturday’s lineup of combine drills is surely the most anticipated of the entire event.

We’ve had the defensive linemen, defensive backs, linebackers, and tight ends all go through their measurements, medicals, and drills, and now it’s time to see the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.

The Seattle Seahawks have already met with Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye. For someone projected to go in the later rounds, they’ve also had informal meeting with Tulane’s Spencer Pratt. It’s a position that will most likely see at least three QBs taken in the first five picks (Caleb Williams, Daniels, and Maye), and likely four in the first round (McCarthy).

Running back is finally not a need for the Seahawks (I think). There could still be interest in some competition for Kenny McIntosh or just a general third-down back if DeeJay Dallas departs in free agency. I doubt that the likes of Michigan’s Blake Corum, for example, could be headed for the Seahawks. It’s still worth keeping an eye on, though!

Lastly, wide receiver looks like another deep class. Washington’s Rome Odunze, LSU’s Malik Nabers (who won’t test at the combine), and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr (who also won’t be at the combine for drills) are all projected to be first-round picks. Other names to watch include Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, and Michigan’s Roman Wilson.

NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage throughout the day. For those who don’t want to watch/are unable to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.

On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)

Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen

Combine Invitees

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Drake Maye, North Carolina

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Jordan Travis, Florida State (will not participate in drills)

Caleb Williams, USC (will not participate in drills)

Running Backs

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Emani Bailey, TCU

Trey Benson, Florida State

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Blake Corum, Michigan

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Daijun Edwards, Georgia

Audric Estimé, Notre Dame

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

George Holani, Boise State

Bucky Irving, Oregon

Dillon Johnson, Washington

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Jase McClellan, Alabama

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Keilan Robinson, Texas

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Will Shipley, Clemson

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Michael Wiley, Arizona

Miyan Williams, Ohio State

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wide Receivers