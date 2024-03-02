The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has only a couple of days to go before it finally wraps up, and Saturday’s lineup of combine drills is surely the most anticipated of the entire event.
We’ve had the defensive linemen, defensive backs, linebackers, and tight ends all go through their measurements, medicals, and drills, and now it’s time to see the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs.
The Seattle Seahawks have already met with Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, and Drake Maye. For someone projected to go in the later rounds, they’ve also had informal meeting with Tulane’s Spencer Pratt. It’s a position that will most likely see at least three QBs taken in the first five picks (Caleb Williams, Daniels, and Maye), and likely four in the first round (McCarthy).
Running back is finally not a need for the Seahawks (I think). There could still be interest in some competition for Kenny McIntosh or just a general third-down back if DeeJay Dallas departs in free agency. I doubt that the likes of Michigan’s Blake Corum, for example, could be headed for the Seahawks. It’s still worth keeping an eye on, though!
Lastly, wide receiver looks like another deep class. Washington’s Rome Odunze, LSU’s Malik Nabers (who won’t test at the combine), and Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr (who also won’t be at the combine for drills) are all projected to be first-round picks. Other names to watch include Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Florida State’s Keon Coleman, Oregon’s Troy Franklin, and Michigan’s Roman Wilson.
NFL Network and the NFL+ streaming service have live combine coverage throughout the day. For those who don’t want to watch/are unable to watch and just want to follow along with the results, the 2024 NFL Combine Results Tracker may be accessed here.
On-Field Drill Dates (all airing on NFL Network, streamed on NFL+)
Saturday, March 2 (10 am PT) - Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
Sunday, March 3 (10 am PT) - Offensive Linemen
Combine Invitees
Quarterbacks
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
- Devin Leary, Kentucky
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- Bo Nix, Oregon
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Michael Pratt, Tulane
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky
- Kedon Slovis, BYU
- Jordan Travis, Florida State (will not participate in drills)
- Caleb Williams, USC (will not participate in drills)
Running Backs
- Rasheen Ali, Marshall
- Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Emani Bailey, TCU
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
- Ray Davis, Kentucky
- Daijun Edwards, Georgia
- Audric Estimé, Notre Dame
- Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi
- Isaac Guerendo, Louisville
- George Holani, Boise State
- Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Dillon Johnson, Washington
- Jawhar Jordan, Louisville
- Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
- MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Jase McClellan, Alabama
- Kendall Milton, Georgia
- Keilan Robinson, Texas
- Cody Schrader, Missouri
- Will Shipley, Clemson
- Jaden Shirden, Monmouth
- Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue
- Kimani Vidal, Troy
- Michael Wiley, Arizona
- Miyan Williams, Ohio State
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
Wide Receivers
- Javon Baker, UCF
- Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
- Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Anthony Gould, Oregon State
- Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
- Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (will not participate in drills)
- Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane
- Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Malik Nabers, LSU
- Rome Odunze, Washington
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
- Brenden Rice, USC
- Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
- Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- Devaughn Vele, Utah
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Malik Washington, Virginia
- Tahj Washington, USC
- Xavier Weaver, Colorado
- Jordan Whittington, Texas
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
- Xavier Worthy, Texas
