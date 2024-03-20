In Today’s Links: our Seattle Seahawks added to clever (and affordable) signings to the defense; ‘Hawks interested in a talented, but older, edge rusher; opinions on where they might go in the draft; Schneider, et al, continue to go cheap on the OL. Will that be a problem?

#np Out The Window by Violent Femmes

Seahawks News

Do's and Don'ts of NFL draft predictions - Seaside Joe

How to predict what the Seahawks will and won't do in the NFL Draft: Seaside Joe 1844

Seahawks interested in free agent EDGE Randy Gregory - Seahawks Wire

In today's NFL, there is no such thing as too many options when it comes to finding those who can rush the passer. While the Seattle Seahawks were not ineffective at this department, they have long been in search of a truly lethal pass rush like they had during the prime Legion of Boom days. This has led Seattle to seeking out help wherever they can find it, and it seems as if there is a target in mind: defensive end Randy Gregory. Originally a second round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2015 NFL draft, Gregory has had a bit of a tumultuous career.

Braden Fiske could be a target for the Seahawks if their top pick isn’t an offensive lineman – Seahawks Draft Blog

A couple of people sent me this tweet from Jim Nagy yesterday, in response to my article on not overthinking Seattle’s likely positional targets in the draft:

Huard: The Seattle Seahawks' 2 best signings in free agency - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard thinks the Seattle Seahawks are getting great bang for their buck when it comes specifically to two deals in free agency.

Seahawks add big defensive tackle in free agency, per reports - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks added to their defensive line on Tuesday, signing veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The big NFL QB problem that Seattle Seahawks need to avoid - Seattle Sports

The NFL is not seeing success with QBs taken in recent NFL Drafts. Why? Mike Salk breaks it down and what it means for the Seattle Seahawks.

Coaching Connections: Washington & Michigan Prospects The Seahawks Could Target In 2024 NFL Draft - Seahawks.com

The new Seahawks coaching staff, led by Mike Macdonald, has a lot of familiarity with two college programs that will be well represented in the 2024 draft.

John Schneider, Seattle Seahawks Continue to Skimp On Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Far from a believer in investing significant money into the offensive line, for better or worse, John Schneider has stuck with past trends by going cheap in the trenches in free agency.

NFC West News

NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk linked to the Steelers - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk tweeting Mike Tomlin won’t help

The 49ers' Best Addition of the Offseason - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers' best addition of the offseason so far.

When Arizona Cardinals Knew Kyler Murray Was Their Guy - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' new regime had questions on QB Kyler Murray - and they certainly got answers.

Arizona Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Evan Brown to one-year deal - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals add a veteran offensive lineman to their roster.

Rams Salary Cap: Free agent contracts set LA up for 2026 reset - Turf Show Times

Rams free agent contract structures sets them up for reset in 2026

Jimmy Garoppolo on his suspension: I just "messed up" on Therapeutic Use Exemption - NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo arrived at the Rams' team facility Tuesday to undergo his physical and sign his one-year year deal to join the team.

Rams Tight End Colby Parkinson on Los Angeles Homecoming: 'Pure Excitement!' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

New Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson makes his return to the same city he played his high school ball in.

Around The NFL

Vikings land former Pro Bowl cornerback - Larry Brown Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have landed a former Pro Bowl cornerback in free agency, according to a report this week.

NFL Draft 2024: Top 50 big board is heavy on offense, starting with Drake Maye and Caleb Williams at the top - Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice delivers his first top 50 of this draft cycle, with breakdowns of each prospect's strengths, weaknesses, projections and more.

2024 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst deals - ESPN

Did Jacksonville overpay on Calvin Ridley? What about Green Bay on Josh Jacobs? We asked eight experts for the best and worst of free agency.

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions - NFL.com

Joining "The NFL Report," Jason Licht reviews a busy offseason in Tampa that saw many returning players, but the Buccaneers GM says they aren't finished maintaining the roster.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft 3.0; Steelers trade for QB Justin Fields - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Power Rankings post-free agency: The Texans are going for it, the Cowboys are … not - The Athletic

With the big deals of free agency complete, which teams are on the rise and which are moving down the pecking order?

2024 NFL free agency: Top 10 offseason moves so far, including QB gambles by Falcons, Steelers - CBSSports.com

Which signings and trades deserve the most praise?

Predicting the fifth-year option decisions for every 2021 first-round draft pick | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Here are our predictions on the fifth-year option decisions for the 2021 class, with the deadline set for May 2.