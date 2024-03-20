Report: Seahawks hosting former Big 12, SEC quarterback on top 30 visit

As the flurry of free agency activity slows as the number of available free agents has quickly been reduce, fans and teams across the NFL have turned their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft at the end of April.

For the Seattle Seahawks, one of the positions that many consider a position of need when looking to the future is quarterback. Geno Smith is the unquestioned starter as the 2024 season approaches, but how long Smith, who will turn 34 in the fall, can continue to perform is anyone’s guess. Regardless of how long Geno holds on to the reins as the starter in Seattle, at some point the Hawks will turn to a different signal caller, which could be the recently acquired Sam Howell, or it could be someone the Seahawks add in the draft in April. According to a report Wednesday from Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, John Schneider and the Seahawks are set to host a quarterback who played in both the SEC and the Big12 on a top 30 visit.

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing former UCF and Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in for a top-30 visit, a source tells @On3sports.



He’s been working with Jeff Christensen in anticipation of next week’s Big 12 Pro Day.



More: https://t.co/6dcM9cBX1C pic.twitter.com/u7IV8MUBr4 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) March 20, 2024

John Rhys Plumlee started his career at Ole Miss, but transferred to UCF ahead of the 2022 season, where he threw for 4,857 yards and 29 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter. A two-sport athlete, he also played college baseball, batting .286 with 10 home runs as an outfielder for the UCF Golden Knights baseball team in 2023.