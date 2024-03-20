We’re a month and a week out from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks currently have 62 players under contract. Technically it’s fewer than that because several restricted and exclusive rights free agents haven’t signed their contracts yet, but we’re working on the assumption that they will put pen to paper at some point.
As of March 20, the Seahawks have signed nine outside free agents and acquired quarterback Sam Howell via trade. They’ve let 10 unrestricted free agents walk, re-signed Leonard Williams and Noah Fant, and gave Darrell Taylor a separate one-year deal instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent. All ERFAs were tendered, while Jake Curhan wasn’t tendered as an RFA and left the team as a UFA.
Assuming that we will see a slowdown in signings for cap reasons, let’s have a pause and look at the current Seahawks roster. New players are in italics, and those who signed reserve/futures contracts will have that noted in parentheses.
Offense
Quarterback (2)
Geno Smith
Sam Howell
Running Back (4)
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
Kenny McIntosh
Bryant Koback (futures)
Wide Receiver (8)
DK Metcalf
Tyler Lockett
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jake Bobo
Dareke Young
Dee Eskridge
Cody White (futures)
Easop Winston Jr (futures)
Tight End (4)
Noah Fant
Brady Russell
Tyler Mabry (futures)
Pharaoh Brown
Offensive Line (10)
Charles Cross
Abe Lucas
Olu Oluwatimi
Anthony Bradford
Stone Forsythe
Raiquon O’Neal
McClendon Curtis
Nick Harris
Tremayne Anchrum
George Fant
Defense
Defensive Line (8)
Leonard Williams
Dre’Mont Jones
Jarran Reed
Mike Morris
Cameron Young
Myles Adams
Matt Gotel (futures)
Johnathan Hankins
Outside Linebackers (6)
Uchenna Nwosu
Boye Mafe
Derick Hall
Darrell Taylor
Levi Bell (futures)
Joshua Onujiogu
Inside Linebackers (5)
Tyrel Dodson
Jerome Baker
Jon Rhattigan
Drake Thomas
Patrick O’Connell
Defensive Backs (12)
Riq Woolen
Devon Witherspoon
Mike Jackson Sr
Tre Brown
Artie Burns
Coby Bryant
Julian Love
Jonathan Sutherland (futures)
Jerrick Reed II
Ty Okada
Rayshawn Jenkins
K’Von Wallace
Special Teams
Kicker (1)
Jason Myers
Punter (1)
Michael Dickson
Long Snapper (1)
Chris Stoll
The Seahawks have seven draft picks (for now) next month, in addition to the UDFAs they will inevitably sign, so I would not anticipate much more free agent activity from the Seahawks over the next few weeks.
