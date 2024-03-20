We’re a month and a week out from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks currently have 62 players under contract. Technically it’s fewer than that because several restricted and exclusive rights free agents haven’t signed their contracts yet, but we’re working on the assumption that they will put pen to paper at some point.

As of March 20, the Seahawks have signed nine outside free agents and acquired quarterback Sam Howell via trade. They’ve let 10 unrestricted free agents walk, re-signed Leonard Williams and Noah Fant, and gave Darrell Taylor a separate one-year deal instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent. All ERFAs were tendered, while Jake Curhan wasn’t tendered as an RFA and left the team as a UFA.

Assuming that we will see a slowdown in signings for cap reasons, let’s have a pause and look at the current Seahawks roster. New players are in italics, and those who signed reserve/futures contracts will have that noted in parentheses.

Offense

Quarterback (2)

Geno Smith

Sam Howell

Running Back (4)

Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

Kenny McIntosh

Bryant Koback (futures)

Wide Receiver (8)

DK Metcalf

Tyler Lockett

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jake Bobo

Dareke Young

Dee Eskridge

Cody White (futures)

Easop Winston Jr (futures)

Tight End (4)

Noah Fant

Brady Russell

Tyler Mabry (futures)

Pharaoh Brown

Offensive Line (10)

Charles Cross

Abe Lucas

Olu Oluwatimi

Anthony Bradford

Stone Forsythe

Raiquon O’Neal

McClendon Curtis

Nick Harris

Tremayne Anchrum

George Fant

Defense

Defensive Line (8)

Leonard Williams

Dre’Mont Jones

Jarran Reed

Mike Morris

Cameron Young

Myles Adams

Matt Gotel (futures)

Johnathan Hankins

Outside Linebackers (6)

Uchenna Nwosu

Boye Mafe

Derick Hall

Darrell Taylor

Levi Bell (futures)

Joshua Onujiogu

Inside Linebackers (5)

Tyrel Dodson

Jerome Baker

Jon Rhattigan

Drake Thomas

Patrick O’Connell

Defensive Backs (12)

Riq Woolen

Devon Witherspoon

Mike Jackson Sr

Tre Brown

Artie Burns

Coby Bryant

Julian Love

Jonathan Sutherland (futures)

Jerrick Reed II

Ty Okada

Rayshawn Jenkins

K’Von Wallace

Special Teams

Kicker (1)

Jason Myers

Punter (1)

Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1)

Chris Stoll

The Seahawks have seven draft picks (for now) next month, in addition to the UDFAs they will inevitably sign, so I would not anticipate much more free agent activity from the Seahawks over the next few weeks.