The national championship Michigan Wolverines defense was one of the most talented units that we have seen at the college level in recent memory. It was headlined by the likes of Mike Sainristil, Quinten Johnson, and Kris Jenkins. One of the most impactful players from that group is linebacker Junior Colson, who amassed 196 tackles over the past two seasons combined. For this years NFL Draft it is not likely that we will see Colson (or any linebacker) go off the board in the first round, but he is almost certain to be selected at some point on Day 2.

What makes him an intriguing Day 2 pick?

Colson is the type of communicator that teams are looking for from their linebackers. Both pre- and post-snap, especially when in zone coverage, Colson can be seen consistently talking to teammates about where they need to be and where receivers in coverage are being handed off.

In addition to his skills as a communicator, Colson has a great overall feel for the game showcasing above average FBI. He understands where and when he needs to be and is quick to diagnose misdirections and play-action passes.

Colson has the type of range that teams covet, especially from a bigger linebacker (6’2, 238). He has the necessary speed to be able to successfully chase down a ball carrier from the backside. His speed is paired perfectly with a motor that won’t stop which allows him to impact plays that he has no business in doing so.

Because of Colson’s size he does have the power to both take on blockers as well as bring down bigger backs on his own.

When Michigan used Colson as a blitzer he was more often than not able to at least pressure the quarterback. This is because of his ability to quickly identify holes and strength to work through arm blocks.

What is holding him back?

In space, Colson needs to refine his open field angles and pursuit. There were far too many instances in which Colson would gamble by going under a lineman or get too flat in his angle which in essence would take him out of the play. He has the strength and showed it consistently on his tape that he can go through or fight through the top of blockers, but he needs to do this with more consistency.

When in zone his change of direction, especially when transitioning up field to make a tackle needs to be a bit more fluent. It is not something that is a major red flag, but it is something that needs further refinement at the next level.

What others are saying about Colson

“The leader of college football’s No. 1-ranked defense last season, Colson was voted Michigan’s Defensive MVP and won its Toughest Player Award. He posted outstanding production with 196 combined tackles over the last two seasons, 59 more than the Wolverines’ second-leading tackler during that span. Colson diagnoses the action well and quickly builds his speed to make stops at the line of scrimmage or out in space. I only need one hand to count the missed tackles I charted off his 2023 tape.” Dane Brugler - The Athletic

Draft grade

Colson’s combination of sideline to sideline range, consistent tackling, above average FBI and blitzing ability certainly gives him the ceiling of being a starting linebacker in the NFL. However, his questionable feel for open space, open field angles and inconsistent change of direction gives him the floor of a backup linebacker.

