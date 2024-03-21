Ankles and knees, rejoice?

The type of tackle that injured Geno Smith last season has just been submitted by the NFL with language for making it illegal, with a 15-yard penalty that officials believe they can enforce.

Bob Condotta indicates that Pete Carroll would have supported this move by the league.

Pete Carroll had planned to lobby in favor of this, citing in part the play on which Geno Smith got hurt in New York last year. https://t.co/PppiNluOYC — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 20, 2024

The NFLPA has stated its opposition to the proposed rule change.

“The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a ‘swivel hip-drop’ tackle,” the NFLPA statement read. “While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials, and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider the implementing this rule.”

It’s a polarizing conversation, as defensive players already bemoan how heavily the league favors offense. Furthermore, we’ve witnessed for years how inconsistently the NFL has actually been able to identify specific moves within the game. We’ve seen this with really complicated issues like pass interference...or a catch.

This move, however - called the “hip-drop tackle” - involves throwing one’s weight downward and specifically onto the lower body of the ball-carrier. It’s what injured Geno Smith against the New York Giants in 2023.

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith told @saltersl that the Isaiah Simmons tackle was a "dirty play" and there's "no place in this sport for that."



"I don't respect that type of stuff. You don't need to take shots at guys running out of bounds on the sidelines."pic.twitter.com/rhgMHTpT9a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

I have some measure of hope in the language of Point B as stated by the competition committee. “Unweights himself by swiveling and dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and trapping the runner’s leg(s) at or below the knee.”

That seems like something difficult to discern in the moment but fairly easy to decide on replay review.

This, of course, means it will probably be a fiasco. But it’s a whole universe less ambiguous than making a “football move.”

We’ll see if it goes all the way through, but I bet you Geno Smith is a fan.