One of college football’s best receivers in terms of yards after catch (YAC) has reportedly scheduled for a top 30 visit with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to CBS Sports columnist Josh Edwards, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley has formal pre-draft visits lined up with several teams, including the Seahawks.

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley has 30 visits set up with the Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Cowboys, Panthers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and 49ers, according to a source.



Those eight visits will take place over the span of 17 days in April. Busy month for college football’s YAC king. pic.twitter.com/zHmApKdGxB — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) March 20, 2024

Corley was recruited by Western Kentucky as a cornerback before he switched to wide receiver—usually the Seahawks prefer the other way around given their draft history! The move paid off quite well, as Corley earned All-Conference USA honors in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Over those two years he reeled in a combined 180 passes for 2,279 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The hallmark of Corley’s game is what he does after the catch, hence why at 5’11 and 215 pounds he’s known as the ‘YAC King.’ In 2023 he averaged 8.6 YAC/reception, which ranked fourth among all FBS schools, and he led the country in yards gained off of screen passes. The toughest opponent Corley faced was Ohio State, and while the Hilltoppers were predictably pummeled, he still delivered 8 catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Leaving aside Steve Smith Sr’s bold prediction that Corley could go at the end of Round 1, the legendary wide receiver had a really interesting film breakdown with Corley on his YouTube channel.

Corley is most likely going to be a Day 2 pick, and he was on SB Nation’s big board of top prospects prior to the NFL combine. I doubt the Seahawks will use an early draft pick on a wide receiver again, but if Tyler Lockett’s restructured contract makes him a strong cap casualty candidate in 2025, perhaps Seattle will look to dive into this deep receiver class.

Other reported Seahawks top 30 visits include UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight and UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.