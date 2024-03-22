The Seattle Seahawks opted to keep only one of their three main tight ends from the 2023 team. Will Dissly was released and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Colby Parkinson was signed by the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, and Noah Fant stayed in Seattle on a two-year deal worth up to $21 million.

Earlier this week, Fant’s contract details were reported, and now we know how his cap hits will be spread out over the next two seasons.

Fant has a $9 million signing bonus (spread out over two seasons) and a 2024 guaranteed salary of just under $2.5 million. He has no guaranteed salary for 2025, but his base salary does jump up to $8.49 million.

Here’s how his cap hits align:

2024 cap number: $7.5 million

2025 cap number: $13.5 million

If the Seahawks were to move on from Fant before 2025, he’d still be owed the remainder of his prorated signing bonus ($4.5 million), but the Seahawks would save $9 million in cap space by paying neither his base salary nor his per game roster bonus.

Fant’s cap number for 2024 is 15th among all tight ends, and also $2.6 million lower than had the Seahawks retained Will Dissly over Fant.

In this new structure, barring some big surprise in the NFL Draft, it’s crystal clear that Fant will be the top tight end on the team heading into the 2024 season.