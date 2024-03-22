Pre-Snap Reads 3/22: How will Dodson and Baker fit into Coach Macdonald’s scheme?

In Today’s Links: mock drafts, questions for us fans, what do the Seahawks envision for the new LBs, news and notes, etc. Enjoy yourselves. Happy Birthday, Aaron.

#np Baby’s Got Her Blue Jeans On by Mel McDaniel

Seahawks News

5 Questions for Seahawks Fans: Post-free agency, pre-draft - Seaside Joe

Polling Seahawks fans on offense, defense, and Super Bowl contention: Seaside Joe 1846

New mock draft — Seahawks trade down and bolster their trenches in two-round projection – Seahawks Draft Blog

Who wants to see the same mock over and over again? If you’re a Seahawks fan, that’s pretty much what you’re getting at the moment.

Bumpus: The Seahawks' starting center in 2024 is on the roster - Seattle Sports

"It's all set up for you now," Michael Bumpus said of Olu Oluwatimi, who he expects to start at center for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024.

Schneider: What Seahawks envision for LBs Dodson and Baker - Seattle Sports

John Schneider dove into what drew the Seattle Seahawks to linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker and what their roles should be in 2024.

Tyler Lockett contract details for his new deal with Seahawks - Seahawks WIre

Last week just before free agency began Tyler Lockett agreed to a restructured contract. Now we finally have contract details for Lockett's new deal with the Seahawks. Lockett gets $12.66 million guaranteed, all this year. A key date to watch for Lockett is exactly one year from today.

5 Numbers Of Note From The First Two Weeks Of Seahawks Free Agency - Seahawks.com

Five numbers about the moves the Seahawks have made so far in free agency.

Seahawks Analysis: How Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker Fit in Mike Macdonald's Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Replacing both of their starters from a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks will start over at linebacker under a new regime with two intriguing veterans who may be the right schematic fit, albeit with less star power than Mike Macdonald had in Baltimore.

NFC West News

49ers news: What to expect from these 4 free agent additions - Niners Nation

What will the role of the newest San Francisco 49ers be? Let’s talk about it.

The 49ers’ Best Moves in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the San Francisco 49ers' best moves in free agency.

Where Arizona Cardinals Fall in Post-Free Agency Power Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals didn't climb too far after their free agency period.

Red Rain Podcast: Brett Kollmann’s Insights on Cardinals’ Draft - Revenge of the Birds

As always, Brett Kollmann offers some enlightening insights on what moves the Cardinals could (and perhaps should) do in the 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoy!

3 questions Rams must answer before the draft: Life after Aaron Donald - Turf Show Times

Without Aaron Donald for the first time in over a decade, how will Rams address these questions?

Aaron Donald on retiring from the NFL: 'I'm complete, I'm full ... I'm burnt out' - Yahoo Sports

Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay: Best Recruiter in NFL? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have done well for themselves so far in free agency, and is is thanks to their head coach.

Around The NFL

Owners are expected to vote on making Cal McNair controlling owner of Texans - NBC Sports

The Texans recently avoided a family feud that possibly could have forced a sale of the team.

NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions - ESPN

With the big free agency wave over, we're taking inventory on every NFL team and who they've signed, including the Ravens' pickup of Derrick Henry.

Buccaneers ready to turn to draft after a busy free agency - ESPN

Although Tampa Bay addressed some of its needs already this offseason, other holes might be filled in the upcoming draft.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFL Fantasy cheat sheet + Caleb Williams predictions - NFL.com

Marcas Grant, Michael F. Florio and LaQuan Jones answer listeners' questions during the NFL Fantasy cheat sheet live stream.

Move the Sticks: Recapping Caleb Williams' Pro Day; Bucky Brooks' Top 5 draft prospects by position 2.0 - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Questions for Mike Tomlin and Steelers to answer at NFL owners’ meetings - The Athletic

We haven't heard from Tomlin on Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett, Justin Fields, Arthur Smith or anything else recently. We have questions.

2024 NFL free agency: Russell Wilson, Marquise Brown, Kendall Fuller among top bargain free-agent signings - CBSSports.com

These players signed smaller contracts yet are expected to make big impacts

Favorite, least favorite 2024 free agency moves for all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The biggest moves of 2024 NFL free agency have been made, and PFF's Brad Spielberger runs through his favorites and least favorites for all 32 NFL teams.